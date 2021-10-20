Gladstones Expanding to San Diego

Westside Dining Scene October 21, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

Pacific Palisades venerable seafood restaurant Gladstones will be opening a new location in San Diego’s Seaport Village as reported by Eater San Diego. Gladstones has been in business on the shore of Will Rogers State Beach since 1972 and is a treasured part of the Malibu community’s dining experience. In San Diego, the restaurant will be replacing the Edgewater Grill. Gladstones also has a location in Long Beach and will soon be coming to the seaside in San Pedro as reported by Eater.com. The long-term future of the original Gladstones remains uncertain, as there are plans in the works to convert the space into a Wolfgang Puck-helmed, Frank Gehry-designed restaurant.