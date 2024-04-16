GoFundMe Raises Over $84K for Venice Canal Attack Victim

The Victim Received at Least Eight Fractures to Her Jaw, a Large Laceration to the Back of Her Head and Several of Her Teeth Were Bashed Out

By Zach Armstrong

Shortly after the horrific attacks on two women close to the Venice Canals, a friend of one of the victims launched a GoFundMe for medical expenses along with mental and physical care.

At the time of this writing, the campaign exceeded its $75,000 goal with over $84,000 raised from approximately 1,200 donations.

“I’m a dear friend of one of the two victims of a violent attack on the Venice, CA canals on Saturday, April 6th as she was doing her evening walk after work to get in her daily 10,000 steps. She is a 54 yr old single mother, having lived in Venice for years and serves as a full time caregiver to an elderly woman with ALS. Unfortunately, her healthcare insurance (medi-cal) dropped her March 31st and she was in the midst of getting California Coverage but hasn’t heard from them.” states the GoFundMe organized by Kathleen Butler

The victim received at least eight fractures to her jaw, a large laceration to the back of her head and several of her teeth were bashed out, the post stated. She will require many surgeries and is currently getting her jaw wired shut for at least a month, in addition to mental health support most likely.

Days after the attacks, the suspect was identified as Anthony Jones, 29, who was apprehended in San Diego and returned to Los Angeles where he was charged.

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/venice-ca-resident-crime-victim?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-ai-sheet&utm_content=fp_variant_share_ai&utm_medium=general&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined.