Heal the Bay Aquarium Under Santa Monica Pier Reopens

Aquarium opens with patio exhibits for weekends

By Sam Catanzaro

The Heal the Bay Aquarium under the Santa Monica Pier is now reopened with outdoor patio exhibits, including a baby shark nursery.

Last week the Heal the Bay Aquarium announced its reopening with an outdoor patio experience. The aquarium, located at 1600 Ocean Front Walk under the Santa Monica Pier, is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

So what can visitors expect?

“Discover your inner marine scientist at the Sharks & Rays and the Tide Pool animal exhibits. Sharks & Rays demonstrates the full lifecycle of sharks, and features baby swell shark pups. Observe the development of this important native species as they grow from egg to pup, and learn about all the local sharks that live in Santa Monica Bay. The Tide Pool display allows you to get up close and see local tidepool creatures like sea cucumbers, bat stars, hermit crabs, and marine snails,” the aquarium said in its opening announcement.

In addition, visitors can study a gray whale rib bone, learn about ocean pollution and what can be done to prevent it.

“Swim by our Watershed exhibit to learn about the Los Angeles ecosystem and view California native plants that are found in these habitats. Check the water quality grade at your favorite beach with our Beach Report Card, find out how you can take the Climate Action Challenge, and take action to #SkipTheStuff at our Plastic Pollution exhibit. A visit to the Aquarium will give you a greater understanding of the ocean, and inspire stewardship of the marine environment and its inhabitants,” the aquarium added.

The outdoor patio also includes a gift shop where every purchase helps support local marine education and clean water programs.

To learn more about visiting a COVID-19 guidelines, visit healthebay.org/aquarium/.