Heal the Bay Aquarium Under Santa Monica Pier Reopens

A tide pool exhibit at the Heal the Bay outdoor patio. Photo: healthebay.org

Aquarium opens with patio exhibits for weekends

By Sam Catanzaro

The Heal the Bay Aquarium under the Santa Monica Pier is now reopened with outdoor patio exhibits, including a baby shark nursery.

Last week the Heal the Bay Aquarium announced its reopening with an outdoor patio experience. The aquarium, located at 1600 Ocean Front Walk under the Santa Monica Pier, is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

So what can visitors expect?

“Discover your inner marine scientist at the Sharks & Rays and the Tide Pool animal exhibits. Sharks & Rays demonstrates the full lifecycle of sharks, and features baby swell shark pups. Observe the development of this important native species as they grow from egg to pup, and learn about all the local sharks that live in Santa Monica Bay. The Tide Pool display allows you to get up close and see local tidepool creatures like sea cucumbers, bat stars, hermit crabs, and marine snails,” the aquarium said in its opening announcement.

In addition, visitors can study a gray whale rib bone, learn about ocean pollution and what can be done to prevent it.

“Swim by our Watershed exhibit to learn about the Los Angeles ecosystem and view California native plants that are found in these habitats. Check the water quality grade at your favorite beach with our Beach Report Card, find out how you can take the Climate Action Challenge, and take action to #SkipTheStuff at our Plastic Pollution exhibit. A visit to the Aquarium will give you a greater understanding of the ocean, and inspire stewardship of the marine environment and its inhabitants,” the aquarium added.

The outdoor patio also includes a gift shop where every purchase helps support local marine education and clean water programs.

To learn more about visiting a COVID-19 guidelines, visit healthebay.org/aquarium/.

in News
Related Posts
Food & Drink, News

Canter’s Deli Opens Westside Location

April 30, 2021

Read more
April 30, 2021

Iconic LA restaurant comes to Santa Monica and Bundy By Kerry Slater Landmark restaurant and bakery Canter’s Deli has opened...
News, Video

Suspects Caught on Tape Burglarizing Local Cafes

April 28, 2021

Read more
April 28, 2021

Cafe Vida and Palisades Garden Cafe were burglarized on April 19th LAPD is still searching for the suspects. This video...

"We believe that the City and County should instead be proposing other suitable, government-owned locations for homeless housing that are not part of the public recreational trust as are beaches and parks." Photo: beaches.lacounty.gov
News

PPCC Continues Opposition of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter Proposal

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council On Monday, April 26, 2021, PPCC sent letters to State Senator Ben Allen, State...
News, Video

Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains: Palisades Today – April, 26, 2021

April 27, 2021

Read more
April 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Two Airlift Rescues Within an Hour in Santa Monica Mountains *...
News, Video

Edify TV: Tesla Supercharger Coming to Santa Monica

April 26, 2021

Read more
April 26, 2021

A 24-hour Tesla supercharger station is planned for Santa Monica. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, Video

Ramada Inn Homeless Shelter Appeal Denied in Unanimous Vote

April 24, 2021

Read more
April 24, 2021

A unanimous vote by The Board of Public Works denied an appeal filed on behalf of 400 local residents and...

The scene of a fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante in the Palisades Highlands.. Photo: Citizen App.
Fire, News

Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Catches Fire

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

Friday night fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant caught fire Friday night. According...
News, Video

Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and...
News

Earth Day Palisades Cereal Drive

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

An Earth Day cereal drive is coming to Pacific Palisades this weekend and everyone who donates will get a free...

Outer Peristyle at the Getty Villa. Photo: Elon Schoenholz.
News

Getty Villa Reopens With “Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins”

April 23, 2021

Read more
April 23, 2021

Limited number of visitors permitted with free reservations By Chad Winthrop Looking for some weekend plans? The Getty Villa museum...
News, Video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...

Photo: Getty.
Dining, News

Fine Wine Shop Coming to the Neighborhood

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Local real estate agent looking to open Brentwood Fine Wines By Toi Creel A local is looking to open a...
News

Grunion Fish Make Their Annual Run

April 21, 2021

Read more
April 21, 2021

Spawning season under way in Santa Monica Bay By Toi Creel Grunion, the small silver fish, have made their way...
News, Video

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...
News, Video

Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive: Palisades Today – April, 19, 2021

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Homeless Man on Meth in Roosevelt Tunnel Unresponsive * Missing Local...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR