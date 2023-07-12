Here are Details of Malibu Farmers Market

The Year-Round Event Takes Place on Sundays
By Zach Armstrong
The Malibu Farmers Market is an opportunity for those in West Los Angeles to purchase organic foods grown throughout the state of California.
The year-round event takes place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23555 Civic Center Way in Malibu. For more information, go to https://local.aarp.org/event/malibu-farmers-market-2023-07-16-malibu-ca.html.
These are the future dates for the event in 2023.
- Sunday, Jul 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Jul 30, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Sep 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Sep 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Sep 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Sep 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Oct 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Nov 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.