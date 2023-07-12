Here are Details of Malibu Farmers Market

The Year-Round Event Takes Place on Sundays

By Zach Armstrong

The Malibu Farmers Market is an opportunity for those in West Los Angeles to purchase organic foods grown throughout the state of California.

The year-round event takes place on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23555 Civic Center Way in Malibu. For more information, go to https://local.aarp.org/event/malibu-farmers-market-2023-07-16-malibu-ca.html.

These are the future dates for the event in 2023.