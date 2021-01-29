Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon
* Could Elementary Schools Reopen In A Few Weeks?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Hiker Rescued by Los Angeles Fire Department in Temescal Canyon: Palisades Today – January, 28, 2021
Lieu, Bloom, Allen, Bonin and More to Attend Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s Annual Meeting
January 29, 2021 Palisades News
Meeting to take place via zoom this Sunday Every year the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club holds a meeting, open to...
Palisades Burglar Arrested Thanks to Surveillance Footage
January 29, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer James Allen 39318@lapd.online Burglary January 17, 4...
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Renowned French Patisserie Pops-Up in Pacific Palisades
January 29, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos
Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Resilient Palisades’ Zero-Emission Landscaping Meeting
January 27, 2021 Palisades News
Helping your gardener switch to zero-emission maintenance equipment will greatly reduce your family’s global warming footprint, eliminate the release of...
Edify TV: Venice Flying Carousel
Since 2018 Venice artist Robin Murez has been working on a project called the Venice Flying Carousel. Learn more in...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 27, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon Name Official
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners approve naming of future Palisades park By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades: Palisades Today – January, 25, 2021
January 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades *...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...
Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles
January 22, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...
