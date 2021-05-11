How to Heal the Soil and Why

By Andy Lopez

We all know how important the vital role the soil plays in your plants’ health, trees, and eventually the Earth’s health. We take for granted the soil that lies beneath our feet. For a while now, humankind has been dumping chemical fertilizers, pesticides, etc., into the soil, air, water, ocean. These all kill off the microbial life that lives within the soil. The microbial army whose home is the soil.

A long time ago, when I first started gardening in my backyard, I realized right away how alive the soil was. Earthworms everywhere, and many things were moving around! Looking under a microscope, I discovered a fascinating hidden world. I call them Earth Warriors. They are the real Invisible Gardeners. It didn’t take me long to realize what my calling was! To help these tiny beings in their work of healing the soil!

Why is healing the soil so important? All life depends on the Earth having living soil. The soil provides everyone else the minerals they need to be alive, stay alive, and be healthy.

The soil microbes are grouped according to their functions. The ones I am talking about are the ones that take the minerals in the soil and convert it into a soluble nutritional form that the plants can use. This is one grouped of mycelium. These guys then pass this food along to another grouped of mycelium that lives on the plants’ root hairs, trees, etc. These have evolved to attach themselves to the roots and then transfer directly into the trees.

The plant then transfers the food to all its parts. Like when we eat, the body has a system of making sure all aspects of our body receive the proper nutrition. The central part of this food is minerals. But we cannot digest minerals straight, so the microbes and plants do that.

I often tell folks that all diseases start in the soil. They are already there, waiting for the right time to emerge. When is it the right time? The higher the stress, the greater the pest. The stress can come about through many things indirectly, like overwatering. Too much water oods the soil and drowns the microbes. So the water is an indirect cause, but the real reason is that the soil no longer has these bene cial microbes to provide food to the plants.

All diseases and pests attacks are directly related to a trace mineral deficiency. The health of the soil directly affects the plants’ health and their ability to absorb the minerals.

We can help heal the soil by avoiding chemicals, especially chemical fertilizers. Use only organic fertilizers best if they carry their mycorrhiza.

Learn to apply rock dust as a source of minerals. Find a source of living compost rich in microbes.

For more information, please visit InvisibleGardener.com. Any questions visit my website and use the contact form.

Mention this paper and I will answer back in next column

Andy Lopez Heal the Earth, and you Heal Yourself

in Lifestyle
Related Posts
Health, Lifestyle

Starting Each Day with Intention

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

We’re all on a journey of self-love and betterment. Sometimes when our lives get too hectic, and the day-to-day overwhelms...
Lifestyle

You’re Not Going to Be SuperMom, and That’s Totally Fine

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Getting the kids ready for school. Trying to sneak in time for a quick shower. Giving your husband a tired...
Lifestyle, News

Getty Villa to Open in Coming Weeks

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Villa to reopen later this month followed by the Getty Center By Sam Catanzaro Art lovers rejoice! The Getty is...

Photos: Ming Lo.
Lifestyle, News

We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Lifestyle

In the Palisades, It’s Okay to Make an Artistic Statement

January 5, 2021

Read more
January 5, 2021

Some parts of the world are not as open to artistic statements as others. That is true even in the...

Willy California's Coliseum Athletic Tee. Photos: Courtesy.
Lifestyle, Local Business Spotlight

Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...
Health, Lifestyle, Video

What does it take to be the best? Edify TV gets educated about sports performance therapy.

January 3, 2020

Read more
January 3, 2020

Achieving peak performance is hard work. Reporter Juliet Lemar stopped by to talk with Dr. Dean at Dean’s Sports Therapy...

Billy and Janice Crystal with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Photos: Morgan Genser.
Lifestyle, News, Uncategorized

61st Annual Palisades Ho Ho Ho!

December 20, 2019

Read more
December 20, 2019

Holiday fun returns to the Palisades  By Chad Winthrop  On Sunday, December 15 the 61st Annual Pacific Palisades Community Ho...
Health, Lifestyle

Add Happy and Healthy to the Holidays with Chi Universe Yoga

November 28, 2019

Read more
November 28, 2019

The perfect wellness gift for families and friends By Staff Writer Add happy and healthy to the holidays with the Chi Universe Yoga Game...

Sonia Vissani-Lesko (left), Chefs for Seniors West Los Angeles franchise owner. Photos: Courtesy.
Lifestyle, News

Serving Homemade Meals With Chefs for Seniors

November 8, 2019

Read more
November 8, 2019

By Keldine Hull Chefs for Seniors offers a unique and tailored dining experience for senior citizens in the comfort of...
Lifestyle, News

Horror Movies Filmed in Pacific Palisades

October 28, 2019

Read more
October 28, 2019

By Keldine Hull Approximately 24,000 people reside in Pacific Palisades, an idyllic community known for its breathtaking ocean views and...
Lifestyle

Meet Pearl Dragon

September 26, 2019

Read more
September 26, 2019

For the past ten years we have been committed to providing our community with the freshest, highest quality products available....

Attend a free online webinar event with Amber J. Lawson to help participants manifest their heart’s desire. Photos: Courtesy.
Health, Lifestyle, News

Manifest Your Heart’s Desire in 30 days through Goddess Process

September 13, 2019

Read more
September 13, 2019

Free online webinar event with Amber J. Lawson By Staff Writer There is no denying that when you look at...
Lifestyle, News

Movie Ticket for 51 Cents? Palisades Celebrates Maisel Day

August 14, 2019

Read more
August 14, 2019

By Keldine Hull Picture it. Los Angeles. 1959. A movie ticket was around $1.00, a loaf of bread was about...
Lifestyle, News, Video

Stay Cool During Heat Wave, Jazz in the Park: Palisades News TGIF Show August 2, 2019

August 2, 2019

Read more
August 2, 2019

Palisades News TGIF Show August 2, 2019• Women’s US National Team Victory Tour• Ways to Stay Cool • Free Jazz at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR