ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales, marketing, brand development, entrepreneurship and leadership, led by the esteemed Mathew Knowles.

With over $5 billion generated across multiple industries, over $100 million in sales and acquisitions, and the development, recording and distribution of some of culture’s most notable careers such as Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Earth, Wind & Fire, Solange and many more; Mathew Knowles is widely regarded as the best in the world at what he does and is a sought-after speaker, consultant and trainer for some of the world’s largest organizations and conferences. 

He has led some of the most successful marketing campaigns in history, working with organizations like Pepsi, L’Oréal, Samsung, and House of Deréon Apparel to name a few. 

Knowles’ professional insights and expert digital content have been recognized by organizations like LinkedIn, where he’s been named a “LinkedIn Top Voice,” a distinction reserved for the world’s foremost authorities in their fields such as Bill Gates, Arianna Huffington and Richard Branson. 

His expertise has also made him a highly notable advisor for dozens of organizations across a wide array of industries. Whether he is developing some of the biggest brands in history, inspiring global audiences, or helping businesses and entrepreneurs achieve their goals, Mathew Knowles’ unmatched talent and experience make him a true business and industry icon. 

The ICARUS AI is honored to be part of this collaboration with Mathew Knowles, one of the world’s foremost visionaries in global entertainment and marketing.  This partnership will yield significant advancements in merging e-learning and Ai, with Mathew Knowles advising ICARUS AI in the areas of global branding and marketing. 

Education has always been a major pillar in my approach to life, business and success. As the way we learn continues to evolve in the digital and AI age, ICARUS AI has all of the forward thinking to emerge as the leader in this revolution of academic and professional learning. I’m thrilled to be working with this bright and innovative team of outside-the-box thinkers.”  – Mathew Knowles

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Lin Almanza-Vasquez Executive VP / Senior Executive Assistant to Mathew Knowles, CEO lin.almanza@musicworldent.com
www.musicworldent.com
Tel: 713-289-5767.

ICARUS AI E-Learning

ICARUS AI is on a mission to revolutionize education with AI-driven e-learning, making quality learning accessible to everyone, everywhere and at any time.

The ICARUS AI platform leverages e-learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transcend geographical boundaries. It allows students to expand their knowledge, benefit from professional upskilling and offers institutions advanced pedagogical tools.  ICARUS AI advocates for high-quality educational opportunities worldwide.

ICARUS AI is an AI-driven e-learning features platform which includes video indexing and transforming videos into searchable, transcribed and translated resources. With the addition of a recommender engine, the platform enriches learning materials with real-world insights.  The AI-based tutor offers personalized guidance to students along with exceptional insight provided by their instructors.

ICARUS AI has a mission of shaping the future of learning and is dedicated to making education flexible, efficient and inclusive.


ICARUS AI is excited about the exceptional opportunities that this collaboration will bring to the realms of education and entertainment.

We live in a time, where technology allows each student on earth to receive high quality education. There should be no other effort but to democratize and bring equal terms to education. That is evolution.”- Nektar Baziotis, CEO ICARUS AI E-Learning

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Eleanor Earl
E. L. Earl Entertainment, Founder & CEO
info@elearlentertainment.com
www.elearlentertainment.com
347-857-8244

Melinda Mercado
info@icarus.education
https://icarus.education/
Tel: 213-814-2332

Hashtags:
#MusicWorldEntertainment #Collaboration #Education #Entertainment #Innovation #Leadership #ICARUSAI #EdTech #ArtificialIntelligence #SkillSet

