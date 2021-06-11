In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum

Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition.

The concert fundraiser features the jazzy vocal stylings of the Swing Tones with special guest singers Adrienne Fishe and Stu James accompanied by a live 7-piece big band plus swing dance lessons with the Los Angeles Swing Dance Posse and top tap performer Chester Whitmore. The fundraiser is set for three Saturdays: June 12, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M.

Summer Swing Nights 2021 – The Swing Tones Promo from Aaron Jacobs on Vimeo.

Presented by Aaron Jacobs Productions, the lively event benefits the Automobile Driving Museum (ADM) in El Segundo, CA with its vintage car collection in El Segundo, CA; it’s now open after breaking for the COVID lockdown.

The museum’s annual collaboration with the Swing Tones featuring a diverse cast and crew had previously been indoors, but last year’s last-minute pandemic re-boot at the outdoor venue is back by popular demand.

“While still adhering to COVID protocol, I’ll be ramping up the live experience, with higher quality sound, lights and projections,” says producer Aaron Jacobs. “This year we are looking forward to bringing back dancing.”

On-site are also vendor booths specializing in vintage wear and accessories plus local specialty food trucks. Attendees are encouraged to attend in their own vintage cars, with VIP ticketing options. Tickets for the live stream broadcast are also available. https://bit.ly/34TaskE

The Automotive Driving Museum (ADM): Founded in 2002 by car collectors Stanley Zimmerman and architect Earl Rubenstein, the ADM mission is to “collect, preserve, exhibit and ride in historic vehicles.” ADM contains about 130 classic, antique, and vintage automobiles created between 1886 and 2000. On Sunday Car Rides, visitors can experience driving around in classic vehicles. A portion of event sponsorship helps the operation of the ADM, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and is tax-deductible. The ADM supports its High School Restoration program with Da Vinci High School in El Segundo, CA; Rides for Warriors programs with local VA hospitals, and scholarships for automotive studies.

Aaron Jacobs Productions: A talent who wears several hats and shoes, singer/dancer/musician/teacher Aaron Jacobs has produced exhilarating musical evenings around the Los Angeles area since 2008 including Live at 11 in West Hollywood, Spotlight Cabaret in Downtown Los Angeles and Swing Dames. He first produced Summer Swing Nights in June 2018 as a way to create an immersive evening with big band music and the audience becoming a part of the show as well. His cast and crew reflect the diversity of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Swing Dance Posse (LASDP) The Los Angeles Swing Dance Posse is a nonprofit organization formed to honor contributions of African-Americans to vernacular jazz dance through performance and education. LASDP teaches the history of those styles from the 1800s to the present. This provides the opportunity to fill in knowledge gaps of Swing dance history, a history that has deep roots in Black culture. The mission is to educate, preserve, promote, teach and perform the vernacular jazz dances such as Savoy Swing, Charleston, and Lindy Hop dance. The LASDP performances educate and enlighten the public at a variety of places: Central Avenue Jazz Festival, Dapper Day at Disneyland, and museums. In addition, they have performed alongside Grammy award winner Barbara Morrison, Chester Whitmore’s Opus One band, and at Norma Miller’s 99th birthday celebration held at Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association.

in Lifestyle, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Annenberg Beach House Set for Reopening

June 9, 2021

Read more
June 9, 2021

The Annenberg Community Beach House on Santa Monica beach is set to reopen soon. This week the City of Santa...
News, Video

Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M: Palisades Today – June 7, 2021

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M *...

A delivery robot in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Robot Delivery, Will Rogers Beach Shelter, More on PPCC Agenda

June 8, 2021

Read more
June 8, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council set for June 10 meeting By Sam Catanzaro At their meeting this week, the Pacific Palisades...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon is Prepping for Landscaping

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners have awarded Over $8.8M to Ford E.C., Inc. for the creation of the...

West LA Homeless Association volunteers. Photo: Press Release.
Homeless, News

Group of Westside Residents Taking on Homelessness Crisis

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

West LA Homeless fundraising to place two caseworkers in West LA- area By Sam Catanzaro A grassroots group of local...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Person Rescued After Falling Over 150 Foot Cliff in Topanga

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

A person was transported to a local hospital after falling 150 feet over a cliff in the Palisades Fire burn...
News, Video

Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location

June 3, 2021

Read more
June 3, 2021

An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
Homeless, News

PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Housing Proposal

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal  By...
News, Video

Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021

June 1, 2021

Read more
June 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force...
News

City Council Votes to Study Bringing Temporary Shelter to Will Rogers Beach

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16.LAFD Photo | Harry Garvin.
Fire, News

Palisades Fire 100 Percent Contained

May 28, 2021

Read more
May 28, 2021

LAFD announces full containment of fire Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has announced the full...
News, Video

Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird

May 26, 2021

Read more
May 26, 2021

Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s...

An LAFD helicopter conducts a water drop as part of an effort to put out a brush fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades Monday evening. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...
News, Video

Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...

"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR