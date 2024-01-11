In Upcoming Santa Monica Dining Concept, Chefs Will Present Dishes

Photo: Instagram: @dcberan

The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses

According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned Chef Dave Beran is set to unveil a new, as-yet-unnamed project in Santa Monica by the summer’s end. 

Describing it as the tasting restaurant he’s long envisioned, Beran told the outlet he aims to evolve from the concepts explored at his previous venture, Dialogue, an 18-seat Michelin-starred establishment that closed in 2020.

The upcoming restaurant is reportedly set to feature approximately 12 to 15 courses, extending over two-and-a-half to three hours. 

The new restaurant will eliminate the conventional server role. Instead, the chefs themselves will personally present each dish to patrons, according to What Now.

