Innovative Trash Interceptor System Withstands Damage During Southern California Storms

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that have battered Southern California

Despite being damaged by consecutive atmospheric rivers in January, the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 has continued to perform impressively during its first year of operation. The innovative program, designed by the Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County, has collected over 60 tons of trash, preventing it from flowing out to the Pacific.

During the storms, the rough waters damaged one of the barrier system’s two nets, allowing trash to flow out to the Pacific. Crews were able to connect a temporary floating barrier in late January to guide garbage into the collector. The system, designed by Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup and Los Angeles County, was the first of its kind in the U.S.

Since its installation in October, the solar-powered interceptor has collected more than 60 tons of trash, preventing it from flowing out to Santa Monica Bay. Despite damage to an older boom system upstream, the interceptor has continued to catch thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that have battered Southern California.

After a temporary fix was made to the interceptor in February, it operated smoothly, catching all the debris that had accumulated upstream when a trash-collecting boom failed in March.

According to Kerjon Lee, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Public Works Department, the interceptor has performed impressively in its first year of operation. “We’re so pleased with its progress over the first year,” Lee told the LA Times. 

The Ocean Cleanup project aims to remove 90% of all floating plastic in the world’s oceans by 2040. Its machines have been deployed in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and in rivers to prevent trash from entering the oceans.

The Ballona Creek Receptor is an innovative program launched by The Ocean Cleanup to tackle plastic pollution at the source in Los Angeles. The program involves the installation of a custom-designed trash interceptor that captures plastic waste and other debris before it reaches the Pacific Ocean. The interceptor works by using a combination of floating barriers, conveyor belts, and bins to collect and sort the plastic waste. This waste is then transported to a recycling facility for proper disposal. The Ballona Creek Receptor is a key part of The Ocean Cleanup’s overall strategy to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean, and it serves as a model for similar initiatives in other cities around the world. Through their efforts, The Ocean Cleanup is raising awareness about the devastating impact of plastic pollution and inspiring individuals, communities, and governments to take action to protect our oceans and the planet.

Despite the continued threat of tempestuous weather, the Ballona Creek trash collector’s first storm season is ongoing, but the interceptor appears ready to face the challenge.

in News
Related Posts
News

Motion to Release Inmates and Implement Alternatives to Incarceration in LA County Jails Faces Hurdles

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...

Photo: Instagram(@mastersoftaste).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hank’s Palisades Participates in 2023 Masters of Taste Event at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Dolores Quintana Chef Isaias Peña and Hank’s Palisades was one of the Culinary Masters at Masters of Taste 2023...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spring Dine LA 2023 to Feature New Restaurants and Classic Favorites

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Eastern European Pancake Restaurant Blin Blin Closes After Less Than a Year in Pacific Palisades

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Blin Blin, which served thin, crispy blinis using owner Alena Logvinenko’s grandmother’s recipe, opened has closed its doors on Via...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Police Working to Identify More Victims of Alleged Grease Theft Ring

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Alfredo Jose Padilla arrested last Friday in connection to string of thefts A suspect wanted in connection with a string...

Photo: LAPL
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades Branch Library to Host Succulent Workshop on April 8

April 5, 2023

Read more
April 5, 2023

Master Gardener Emi Carvell to teach attendees about sustainable horticultural practices Learn about succulents and sustainable gardening practices with master...

The three-acre SMC Malibu campus, located at 23555 Civic Center Way in Malibu. Photo: Carla Brown / Santa Monica College.
News, Upbeat Beat

SMC Celebrates Opening of New Malibu Campus With Open House Event

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

SMC’s first-ever campus in Malibu includes educational building, physical activity space, and Sheriff’s substation Santa Monica College (SMC) will celebrate...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Study Shows Increasing Tree Coverage, Park Access Can Boost Life Expectancy in LA County

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Researchers propose blueprint for targeted green strategies that could increase longevity and reduce health disparities among Black and Latino residents...
News

Palisades Crime Update

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Several crimes have been reported in the Pacific Palisades area, according to recent police records provided by LAPD Senior Lead...
News

Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program Helps Over 3,200 Individuals in Los Angeles

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

LA County Board of Supervisors set for vote to expand program to foster youth By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles’ year-long...
News

LAFD Rescues Three Hikers Around the Palisades via Separate Hoist Operations

April 3, 2023

Read more
April 3, 2023

Friday and Saturday rescues conducted by LAFD Air Ops ​​​​Three separate rescues took place in the Santa Monica Mountains in...
News, Real Estate

HBO’s “Succession” Palisades Filming Location, the San Onofre Estate, Hits the Market

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

The palatial Home of the Roy family in the Santa Monica Mountains, as featured in HBO’s “Succession,” is up for...

Photo: Simon Berlyn for Carolwood Estates.
News, Real Estate

Marc Forster’s Restored Richard Neutra House Back on the Market After Three Years in Santa Monica Canyon

April 2, 2023

Read more
April 2, 2023

Forster purchased the house in 2009 and hired restoration architect Mark Haddawy to restore the premises in accordance with Neutra’s...

Photo: Mike Helfrich
News, Real Estate

Avril Lavigne Lists Malibu Beachfront Property for $7.8 Million

April 1, 2023

Read more
April 1, 2023

The 3,455-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms ​​Pop punk singer Avril Lavigne has put her contemporary oceanside property...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR