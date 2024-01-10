International Poetry Journal to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in Venice

Photo: Getty Images

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser Will Host the Evening Event, Reading Alongside Contributors to the Latest Issue

The Poetry International literary journal will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a reading at Venice, CA’s A’s Beyond Baroque Arts Center at 681 Venice Blvd on Friday, Jan. 26. Commemorating the anniversary with its Issue 27/28, a diverse selection of new work is featured from Kevin Prufer, along with newly translated pieces showcased in both English and their original languages. 

Editor-In-Chief Sandra Alcosser will host the evening event, reading alongside Mariano Zaro and Sarah Maclay, both contributors to the latest issue, in a celebration of Poetry International’s enduring legacy. Copies of the literary journal will be available at the reading. Doors open at 7:30 PM, followed by readings at 8:00 PM.

Sandra Alcosser’s poetry has appeared in esteemed publications such as The New Yorker, The New York Times, and the Pushcart Prize Anthology. She has received two individual artist fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts. Her books of poetry, including “A FISH TO FEED ALL HUNGER” and “EXCEPT BY NATURE,” received accolades from the National Poetry Series, the Academy of American Poets, the Larry Levis Award, and the William Stafford Award for Poetry.

Sarah Maclay, a poet and essayist, has authored “Nightfall Marginalia,” her fifth poetry collection. Her works have been honored with awards such as the Tampa Review Prize for Poetry and a Pushcart Special Mention. Maclay’s poems and essays have been published in numerous reputable outlets including APR, Ploughshares, and The Writer’s Chronicle.

Mariano Zaro, a prolific poet, has written six books, most recently “Decoding Sparrows,” a finalist for the Housatonic Book Award. His poems and short stories have appeared in anthologies and literary journals in Spain, Mexico, and the United States. Zaro is also a translator and a Spanish professor at Rio Hondo Community College in Whittier, California. His translations include works by Tony Barnstone and Sholé Wolpé. 

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-25-years-of-poetry-international-tickets-790507528297?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.

