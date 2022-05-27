Is a $69 Million Riviera Mansion Still a Deal?

Photo: Realtor.com

22,640 square-foot property on market for $69 million

By Dolores Quintana

The most expensive property in Santa Monica has been marked down but is still the most expensive property in the area as reported by Realtor.com. Originally listed at $90 million, the luxury property near the Riviera Country Club had its price reduced twice and the 1.61-acre property is now listed at $69 million. Santiago Arana of The Agency is the listing agent and has explained by the 22,640 square foot mansion is still the most expensive property but is strangely one of Santa Monica’s better deals. 

Arana said, as quoted by Realtor.com, “We’re actually asking somewhere around $2,600 per foot. A lot of expensive houses in this area have been selling for around $3,000 to $3,360 per square foot. So dollar per square, it’s not the most expensive. It’s actually very reasonable.”

Of course, the big question here is why the price was reduced. Apparently, the price was set according to the area’s comps which is why the price was originally so high according to Arana. 

Arana added, as quoted by Realtor.com,  “Because the property is so large, it yields a bigger number. It’s really not a crazy number when you look at it that way,” he says. “I guess it didn’t sit well with the market, though, and that’s why we reduced it a couple of times.”

The current price drop might be what buyers are looking for. 

Arana stated, as quoted by Realtor.com, “Since we repriced it a few days ago, I have four showings already, and it’s probably going to go shortly.”

The current owner paid $36 million for the property in 2018 and demolished the original structure according to the agent. Then he had a new mansion built with plans by Molori Design, a company that normally works on the designs of luxury yachts. 

The interior furnishings are all custom designs with design input from Minotti, Flexform, Fendi, Bentley, and other luxury brands. Arana said, as reported by Realtor.com, “They brought over 15 experts from Italy to work on the craftsmanship of the house, both the inside and out,” 

No expense was spared for this seven-bed, 13-bath estate including the finishes that are made with materials such as Macassar ebony, brushed limestone, and polished marble.

The master bedroom is massive at 2,500 square feet and has a fireplace, dual walk-in closets and marble bathrooms. It also has glass walls that open out to the private balcony for the suite that overlooks a golf course. 

The estate has a 125-foot-long pool and a spa that sits overlooking the nearby hillside. There is a covered cabana with a dining table that seats 16 people and a full kitchen that features wood cabinets and the requisite luxury appliances. The home has a screening room with couches and tables for comfort, a basketball half-court, a karaoke room and a wine cellar. The estate has parking for 12 vehicles and the driveway is big enough to accommodate 20 parked cars. 

What’s more, is that this is a rare estate that isn’t located high up in the hills. The property is also close to the beach, local hiking trails, restaurants and shops. 

The reason that the owner is selling the property after putting so much work into is that he never really lived there because the pandemic hit. Arana explained, as quoted by Realtor.com “When COVID hit, he spent very little time in there, and he decided that he wanted to sell it. Life changed for a lot of people during COVID.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Joe Bryant.
News, Real Estate

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

May 28, 2022

Read more
May 28, 2022

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price By Sam Catanzaro The seller of...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...

15000 Corona Del Mar. Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Executive Marlin Prager Sells Pacific Palisades for $25 Million

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Sale second most expensive in the Palisades this year By Dolores Quintana Marlin Prager, an entertainment industry executive, has sold...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16, 2021. LAFD Photo | Harry Garvin.
Fire, News

99 Percent of Palisades Properties at Risk for Wildfire Damage

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

First Street Foundation’s Risk Factor report sheds light on risk Palisades residents face By Dolores Quintana in 2021, 3,629 structures...
News

Man Arrested After Trove of Molotov Cocktails Found in Santa Monica Mountains

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Maksim Klimenko in custody following May 21 discovery of eight Molotov cocktails By Sam Catanzaro  A man has been arrested...
News

Message From Palisades High School Principal Pam Magee

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

05/25/22 Dear PCHS Community, PCHS shares the collective grief of all who suffered loss from yesterday’s devastating events at Robb...

Firefighting efforts during the 2019 Getty Fire in Brentwood. Photo: LAFD/Rick McClure
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Fire Suppression in the Hills Above Brentwood

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

Let’s try a little thought experiment. Anyone who lives in the canyons north of Sunset is rightly concerned about the...

Ranger Mary on a virtual "field trip" with 4th graders from Oxnard. Photo: NPS
News, Upbeat Beat

Santa Monica Mountains Nat’l Recreation Area Receives Grant That Will Virtually Bring 4th Graders to the Park

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Rangers engage students on topics related to local public lands Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area recently received an Open...

The smoke plume from the fast-moving Woolsey Fire encroaching on Malibu on November 9, 2018, as residents evacuate along the Pacific Coast Highway. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

City of Malibu Adds Two New Fire Safety Liaisons to Enhance Wildfire Preparedness and Response

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

The City of Malibu has hired two additional Fire Safety Liaisons as part of the City’s efforts to enhance Malibu’s...
News, Video

Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure: Palisades Today – May 23rd, 2022

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Library Reopens After Nearly Two Years Of Closure * Private Developer Fined...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...
News, Real Estate

Amalfi Drive Custom Home Sells for $21 Million

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Six bedroom property sells to unnamed buyer By Dolores Quintana  The Story Company, a custom home development company, that is...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Staff Writer A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight The...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR