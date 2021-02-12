Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter
February 12, 2021 Palisades News
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community...
Support Palisades Girls Scouts While Satisfying Your Sweet Tooth
February 12, 2021 Staff Writer
Online shopping for cookies this year By Toi Creel With a pandemic stopping the door-to-door delivery, many are wondering how...
How to Protect Your Home From Wildfire.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Research Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains has been a leader in environmental education and community outreach since 1964,...
“Annexing the Palisades” explores the secrets of historical neighborhoods throughout LA.
February 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The secrets of Murphy Ranch are at the center of the drama unfolding in “Annexing the Palisades” presented by the...
Evicting Brentwood Gophers
The City of Los Angeles and Brentwood Community Council have approved a humane, non-toxic, removal treatment to reduce the gopher...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Local Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Westside high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna Cures...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Public Safety/Disaster Readiness Forum #1
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and...
Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Pacific Palisades Seeing Rise in Vehicle Theft
February 9, 2021 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer James Allen Burglary 17600 block of Posetano Road. 2/03/21 to 2/04/21 between 1500hrs and...
Palisades YMCA Helping Families in Need
Palisades YMCA is helping families in need by distributing bags of fresh veggies and groceries every Thursdays. find out more...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified: Palisades Today – February, 8, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Victim Of Deadly Malibu House Fire Has Been Identified * Fifteen...
Malibu Woolsey Fire Rebuild #20 Complete
February 7, 2021 Palisades News
From the City of Malibu Gregory H. Cline and Diane Everett received their Certificate of Occupancy from the City on...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter
From the Pacific Palisades Community Council The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community...Read more
POPULAR
One of LA’s Best Pie Makers Opening New Westside Shop
Ocean Avenue storefront coming for popular Brentwood-based Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based...Read more