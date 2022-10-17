Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M
* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market?
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Host – @juliet.lemar
Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022
$80,000 Per Month for Bel-Air The One’s Electricity Bills
A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...
Adam Sandler Pays $4.1 Million for Palisades House
Actor and comedian buys 1,840 square foot ranch house By Dolores Quintana Actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler has purchased a...
President Biden Visits West Los Angeles VA as Veterans Protest Purple Line Extension
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Malibu City Council Declares Local Emergency to Facilitate Removal of Homeless Encampments During Peak Wildfire Season
The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on September 27, 2022, initiating a program for reducing...
LA City Council Scandal Continues as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign
Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.
October 13, 2022 Staff Writer
New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...
Local Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
October 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s, Nobu and more make list By Dolores Quintana Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants...
Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games
October 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Join the Westside Food Bank’s Walk for Hunger This Weekend
October 12, 2022 Staff Writer
Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...
Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Mountain Lion Encounter Near Nicholas Flat* Beloved Palisades Resident Mary J. Rapoport...
YMCA Pumpkin Patch Opens at Simon Meadow
October 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Pacific Palisades Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug Awards Nominations Open
October 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is pleased to announce that nominations are now...
Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic
October 11, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council District 11 race intensifies By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
Los Angeles City Council President Steps Down From Leadership Role After Leaked Recording of Racist Comments
October 10, 2022 Staff Writer
Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
