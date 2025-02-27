Italian-Californian Pizzeria ‘Cosetta’ Set to Open in Santa Monica Next Month

Behind the new venture is Chef Zachary Pollack, who is also behind Cosa Buona in Echo Park and the former Alimento in Silverlake

A new Italian-Californian pizzeria and restaurant, Cosetta, is set to open in Santa Monica in early 2025, taking over the space formerly occupied by Mrs. Winston’s Green Grocery at 3150 Ocean Park Blvd.

According to its website, Cosetta aims to bring a blend of traditional Italian flavors and fresh California ingredients to the neighborhood, offering a menu of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, and drinks. While designed for both dine-in and takeout, the restaurant also teases a private event space.

“Whatever we are, we’re here for you,” the restaurant’s website reads. “We just want to cook you great food, make you great drinks, and serve them to you with genuine hospitality.”

Behind the new venture is “Chef Zach”, whose passion for perfecting pizza and sandwiches has been lifelong, according to the site. This appears to reference Zachary Pollack, who is also behind Cosa Buona in Echo Park and the former Alimento in Silverlake.

The location was previously home to Mrs. Winston’s, a longtime neighborhood favorite known for its salad and juice bar, according to Toddrickallen. The store quietly closed in 2023, though the brand continues to operate at its other locations in Century City and the Santa Monica Water Garden.

Cosetta’s website currently lists March 2025 as the expected opening date.