It’s Time for the Annual Pacific Palisades HoHoHo!

Local elves have been busy organizing for Santa’s arrival at the free and festive, all-community celebration on Saturday, December 11 at Simon Meadow here in Pacific Palisades.

The fun kicks off Wednesday, December 1, in conjunction with the opening of the YMCA Christmas Tree Lot at Simon Meadow, corner of Sunset and Temescal Canyon.

Kids of all ages can begin composing and dropping their Letters to Santa in special HoHoHo! mailboxes located at the Christmas Tree Lot. Letters to Santa also can be dropped in special HoHoHo! mailboxes at several restaurants and shops in Pacific Palisades. The best letters will be re-printed in Circling The News and receive prizes.

Can’t get to one of the special HoHoHo! mailboxes? Letters to Santa also can be emailed to the address below.

Also on December 1, our Digital Elves will launch the extremely funny and popular Nextdoor 

Pet Photo Contest, where neighbors can upload or email pics of their pets for others to view and like. The most “liked” photos will win prizes donated by some of our most cherished small businesses.

These events are just a warmup to Saturday, December 11 when Santa will visit the Christmas Tree Lot from 3-5 p.m. Along with Santa, there will be Fire Engines, Popcorn, performances by the Fancy Feet dancers, Hot Chocolate with toppings, Cinque Terre croissants, Gerry Blanck Martial Arts demonstrations, a Photo Booth, Singers, the wonderful smell of trees, and many more surprises!

See you there!

in News, Upbeat Beat
