Jemma Now Offering After School Snack Menu

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria

Pali-style Fries (mozzarella, caramelized onion, vodka sauce and Parmesan) Included

By Zach Armstrong

Through June 30, the recently opened Jemma Pizzeria will offer its “After School Spuntini” menu featuring Pepperoni and Cheese pizza by the slice along with Pali-Style Fries every day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

As students from Pali High go to the village for their after school grub, they can enjoy a slice of pepperoni pizza for $7, cheese for $6 or Pali-style fries (mozzarella, caramelized onion, vodka sauce and Parmesan) for $9. 

Jemma is the new Pali Village pizzeria from Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb. It takes the place of the previous Roco Pizza, launched by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder Rick Rosenfield. Patrons are served individual-sized pizzas using the same dough and sauce recipes used at Kalb’s recently launched Jemma restaurant in Hollywood. 

It is located at 1061 N. Swarthmore Ave.

