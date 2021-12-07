Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Holiday Food Drive With Their Kids

A-List couple give back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend

By Dolores Quintana

A-List acting couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, with the help of their children, held a holiday food drive for the charity Rise Against Hunger at Affleck’s Pacific Palisades mansion over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Rise Against Hunger is a global non profit organization that seeks to end hunger not only by distributing food, but through empowering communities by bolstering “agricultural production and incomes through programs promoting improved agricultural methods, business skills, and market access.” Rise Against Hunger’s goal is to end global hunger by 2030.

While paparazzi were there to take photos, Affleck and Lopez and others unloaded the truck full of donations. Affleck was no slouch and carried 50 pound bags of rice over his shoulder and Lopez organized and carried other items inside. They were very willing to do some real labor in service of the food drive rather than expecting others to do it for them. The pair was also setting a good example for the next generation in their families by taking time out of their holiday to help others and being of service to the community.