Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck, Ending Nearly Two-Year Marriage

Photo: Instagram

Lopez Submits Divorce Papers Without Legal Representation, There Was No Prenup

Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, ending their nearly two-year marriage, as reported by TMZ. The singer and actress filed the paperwork on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court without legal representation and submitted the documents “pro per,” meaning she was acting as her own legal representative. Lopez was seen at a West Hollywood Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf location this weekend. 

The actress and singer listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024, confirming rumors that the couple have been separated for some time. The couple, who eloped in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, had a lavish second wedding in Georgia on October 20, 2022. The timing of the divorce filing on the second anniversary of that ceremony appears to be symbolic.

One of the more surprising aspects of the divorce is the lack of a prenuptial agreement. According to sources, no prenup was in place, meaning that any earnings or assets acquired during their marriage could be considered community property under California law. This is especially unexpected given that this was Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

In the filing, Lopez waived her right to spousal support and requested that the court deny any support to Affleck as well. The couple had put their shared Beverly Hills home up for sale, and Affleck, 51, has already purchased a new house in Brentwood. Lopez is reportedly searching for a new home as well.

The divorce comes after months of negotiations to reach a settlement, which have reportedly become increasingly contentious. Sources indicate that the discussions have grown so contentious that sometimes the couple is not even on speaking terms.

Lopez and Affleck’s relationship has been the subject of much public attention, both during their original engagement in the early 2000s and their reunion two decades later. Despite their efforts to make their marriage work, it appears that the pressures of their personal and professional lives ultimately proved too challenging to overcome.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Boutique Massage Shop Reopens After Pandemic Closure

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

The Evening Was One Where People Got to Connect With Local Artists and Their Work @palisadesnews Euromassage has reopened its...
Hard, News

City to Pay $20M For Discharging Untreated Wastewater into Santa Monica Bay

August 21, 2024

Read more
August 21, 2024

In July 2021, a Significant Influx of Debris Overwhelmed the Headworks Area of Hyperion, Triggering the Plant’s Relief System The...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Homeless Man Assaults Angelini Palisades Restaurant Worker

August 20, 2024

Read more
August 20, 2024

A GoFundMe Has Been Created for Medical Expenses By Zach Armstrong A worker at the high-end Angelini Ristorante & Bar...

Photo: Vimeo
News

DA Gascón Announces Charges in Murder of Actor Johnny Wactor During Catalytic Converter Theft

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

Four Suspects Face Charges in Fatal Shooting of “General Hospital” Actor Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Assaults Big Blue Bus Passenger, Faces Felony Charges

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

SMPD Detectives Used Big Blue Bus Surveillance Video, Tap Card Information, and Footage from Neighborhood Surveillance A man has been...
News, Upbeat

Voting Has Begun for Pali Community Council Members. Here Are the Candidates

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

These Candidates Are Competing for Eight Area Representative Seats and One At-Large Representative Seat The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC)...
Hard, News

Woman Rescued After Falling from Santa Monica Pier: Report

August 19, 2024

Read more
August 19, 2024

A woman was rescued late Thursday night  A woman was rescued late Thursday night after she either fell or jumped...
News, Upbeat

George Wolfberg Park to PCH Trail Info Session Scheduled

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

Residents Can Gain Insights Into the Project Palisades residents interested in learning more about the upcoming trail that will connect...

Photo: Official
News

Boutique Massage Studio EuroMassage Reopens in Los Angeles with Professional  Massage Services

August 18, 2024

Read more
August 18, 2024

EuroMassage, Sports, Swedish, Thai, and Deep Tissue Massages in a Safe Private Setting.   EuroMassage, the boutique massage shop located on...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Preliminary Injunction Issued After UCLA is Accused of Allowing Religious Discrimination During Pro-Palestinian Encampment

August 16, 2024

Read more
August 16, 2024

Federal Judge Rules Against UCLA in Lawsuit Filed by Jewish Students  A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction requiring...

Photo: Kruse and Company
Hard, News

Palisades Bike Shop to Close, Transition to Mobile Business Model

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Kruse and Company Will Continue Serving as a Dealer of Electric Bicycles From Brands Such as Tern, Royal Dutch Gazelle,...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Physician Charged in Connection to Matthew Perry’s Death

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

The Indictment Alleges That Plasencia Was Complicit in Distributing Ketamine to Perry During the Actor’s Final Weeks Dr. Salvador Plasencia,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Missing Woman, 26, Sought by SMPD

August 15, 2024

Read more
August 15, 2024

Police believe Hespanhol may not be familiar with the area The Santa Monica Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance...
News, Upbeat

“Memnon” Premiering This Fall at Getty Villa Museum

August 14, 2024

Read more
August 14, 2024

“Memnon” Revives an Ancient Greek Legend That Has Remained Largely Overlooked for Centuries The Getty Villa Museum will host the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR