John McEnroe and Patty Smyth Sell Malibu Home for $29 Million

Photo: Zillow

Malibu Colony home sold to unknown buyer in private sale

By Dolores Quintana

John McEnroe, a retired former tennis star, and his wife, musician and rock star from the 80s, Patty Smyth sold their Malibu Colony home recently as reported by The Dirt.com.

The home in the exclusive gated community was their long-term home and it has about 3,700 square feet of living space. It was never officially put on the market but according to The Dirt, public records say that the home sold for the sum of $29 million, which is one of the biggest sales in the Malibu Colony for a long time. 

The home was built in the 1930s originally but has been renovated many times in the decades since. It is an oceanfront home in a prime location. It is next door to another home that sold earlier this year for only $13.5 million and was purchased by billionaire Ron Burkle. 

McEnroe bought the property for a song back in 1984. Records don’t give a definitive amount that McEnroe paid, but the price is believed to be less than $2.5 million. The buyer’s name has not yet been revealed.

Since the mansion was never publicly put on the market, what the home looks like inside is a bit of a mystery. The home was available for lease a few years ago at a cost of $125,000 per month so what is known about the interior of the estate is that it has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two bathrooms. It also comes with a chef’s kitchen and media room and the dining and living rooms have ocean views. There is also a walled courtyard that separates the main house from the garage.

Outside there is an oceanfront deck that has ocean views over the coastline. The master bedroom is located upstairs and has a private deck with gorgeous ocean views. The estate also has an outdoor hot tub, a cabana with a fireplace and a sauna.

