Join the Westside Food Bank’s Walk for Hunger This Weekend

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16

It’s time to lace up those running shoes! After two years of being virtual, the Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk is now back in person, returning to Santa Monica’s Ocean View Park this weekend. 

The event is set to take place on Sunday, October 16 at Ocean View Park, located at 2701 Bernard Way along Ocean Front Walk. Event registration and check-in will begin at 12 p.m., followed by live entertainment and activities from 1-2 p.m. At 2 p.m. the walk will start. The event will wrap up at 3:30 p.m. with an after party.  

Westside Food Bank’s goal is to raise more than $125,000 to help provide nutritious food to people in need in west Los Angeles County. Every $1 donated during the event will provide four meals for the community. 

“The Hunger Walk is Westside Food Bank’s signature event — we don’t hold an annual gala, so this is the main opportunity for our community to gather together and show support for our neighbors in need,” said Westside Food Bank’s President and CEO Genevieve Riutort. “It’s an equal opportunity event! We welcome people of all ages from those in strollers to those using walkers and everyone in-between — you can even bring your dog! I hope everyone in the community will come celebrate our return to an in-person event!” 

People can also text “WSFBHUNGER” to 50155 to help contribute to the overall goal. 

All walkers — in-person and virtual — will get a free T-shirt and swag bag for their participation in the walk. Participants can sign up for free on Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk website or visit wsfb.org/hunger-walk. Those who pick the virtual option will have set days/times to pick up their T-shirt and swag bag.

A virtual version of the Walk is also running from through October 16. Those participating virtually will have multiple days to finish the 5K and wrap up on the same day as the in-person event.

For more information, visit Westside Food Bank’s 32nd Annual 5K Hunger Walk website

Founded in 1981 by the Westside Ecumenical Council — a coalition of Westside social service agencies — Westside Food Bank is an independent, non-governmental, nonprofit organization, providing food for more than 150,000 people across the Westside. WSFB partners with more than 65 social service agency programs to distribute 4.75 million pounds of food annually. Such programs include food pantries, preschool/after-school programs, domestic violence shelters, senior citizen meal and grocery delivery programs, bridge housing facilities and more. 

“Our mission is to end hunger in our communities by providing access to free, nutritious food through food acquisition and distribution, and by engaging the community and advocating for a strong food assistance network,” the organization says. “The majority of our food goes to housed people who need help to afford groceries.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
