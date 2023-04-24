Karla Souza, of How to Get Away with Murder, Swaps Homes in Secret Off-Market Deal

Actress Already Purchased A New Mansion In The Palisades Before Selling Her Old One

Actress Karla Souza, known for her role in the legal drama TV series “How to Get Away with Murder,” recently engaged in some discreet real estate deals as reported by The Dirt.com. Souza sold her circa-1940s home in Pacific Palisades for just over $3 million in an off-market transaction.

However, she had already acquired a new classic Cape Cod-style home just one block away for $4.8 million back in October 2022, according to records. The new residence, situated on a quaint plot of land, boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms across nearly 2,900 square feet on two levels.

Inside, highlights include a formal dining room, a generous kitchen with Viking appliances, and a family room with a wet bar and fireplace. Glass doors lead outside. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a private balcony with stunning views of the ocean.

Outdoors, the fenced and gated backyard features organic edible plants, a patio made for entertaining, and a garden that invites those who love plants or have a green thumb to care for the plants. Victoria Velazquez of The Agency represented Souza and Giovani Mobarak and Michael Reyes of AKG | Christie’s were the listing agents.