KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023

Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA.

Pie lovers, rejoice! The biggest pie contest you’ve ever seen is coming to Los Angeles, and it’s going to be better than ever. KCRW’s Good Food is partnering with The Fowler Museum to bring you a full day of festival action revolving around pies. The event will feature live music sets from KCRW DJs, baking demos, a marketplace, a beer garden, kids’ activities, exhibitions at the Fowler Museum, and, of course, hundreds and hundreds of pies. You can RSVP here.

Bakers from all around Southern California will compete side-by-side to see who will win the attention of the Good Food pie judges — a collection of LA’s finest chefs and food writers. Who better to preside over the afternoon pie festivities than the Pie Queen of Southern California herself, Evan Kleiman.

The festival is free and open to the public, so spend the day with us and grab a slice or two while you’re at it. But if you’re a KCRW member, you get even more perks! Skip the long lines and jump into the Members Only Pie Tasting Line, get discounts in the marketplace and bar and bring a few slices home. Members will be invited into the judging area after the winners are announced at 5 PM, and we’ll have to-go boxes for you to snag some of the leftovers.

So mark your calendars for April 30th and join us at the Royce Quad at UCLA for PieFest 2023. RSVP now for more information and let’s celebrate the return of pie in the best way possible!