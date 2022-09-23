Kim Kardashian Buys Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Estate for $70 Million

Photo: Adrian Anz

Sale priciest residential transfer in Malibu of 2022 and is also the year’s fourth-priciest sale in the state

By Dolores Quintana

Kim Kardashian has purchased a new oceanfront home in the exclusive Malibu neighborhood Encinal Bluffs as reported by The Dirt.com. The purchase was revealed through an examination of public property records. It was an off-market deal in the amount of $70.4 million and is the largest purchase in Malibu this year as well as the fourth largest purchase in Los Angeles in 2022. Only the purchase of “The One” megamansion in Bel Aire, a Holmby Hills sale and rapper Drake’s recent acquisition of his new estate is more expensive than Kardashian’s. 

The estate heralds from 1944 but has been remodeled twice, once in the 90s and once in 2016. The home’s style is of the Mediterranean villa type and was formerly part of a six-acre estate that was owned by Walter de Logi, a biotech magnate. Walter de Logi died in 2014 and the estate was sold in 2015 by his widow to former model Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber who were her neighbors for over $50 million. 

After the sale, the entire six-acre estate was divided into two halves, one that was 2.8 largely vacant acres and 3.2 acres that contained the mansion. Cindy Crawford retained the 2.8-acre parcel but sold the other parcel to Adam Weiss, a former hedge fund manager from Northern California, for $45 million. 

Weiss made improvements to the property with landscaping that was completed by Harrison Design. Part of the redesign of the landscaping included “redirecting the driveway, bringing in several tons of hand-selected boulders, and even using cranes to move 40-foot trees” to take the property to “the next level” and boost the estate’s Southern California style according to The Dirt.com who spoke with Jesse Harrison, Harrison Design’s senior principal.

Weiss then sold the property to Kardashian after living at the estate for a short period of time. He first listed the property in March of this year for $99.5 million. Weiss dropped the price to $90 million and accepted Kardashian’s lower number of $70 million after a few months. Kardashian’s new home is not too close to her ex-husband Kanye West’s mansion which is 14 miles away. 

Compass real estate agent Tomer Fridman represented Kardashian and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker was the listing agent.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photos: Tyler Hogan.
News, Real Estate

Jae Omar-Design Brentwood Mansion Lists for Nearly $12 Million

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

The home is built for the concept of indoor/outdoor living that comes with an open plan layout and glass walls...

American Jewish Univeristy’s Familian Campus. Photo: Official.
News, Real Estate

Sale of the Familian Campus of American Jewish University Finalized

September 24, 2022

Read more
September 24, 2022

AJU Board votes September 13 to approve sale to EF Education First Last week the American Jewish University Board of...
Crime, News

Three Burglary Suspects Enter Occupied Pacific Palisades Home

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Pacific Palisades Crime Update By LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Sorry for the late distribution of...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...

George Arison. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Grindr Names New CEO After Years of App Controversy

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Susan Payne Last week, the popular dating app Grindr, used by millions of gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people,...

Photo: Facebook (@WillieMaesNOLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Orleans Fried Chicken Institution Willie Mae’s Now Open for Delivery in LA With Venice Location Coming Soon

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

By Dolores Quintana While Willie Mae’s Scotch House Restaurant has not yet opened their sit down restaurant in Venice, the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Draycott Restaurant Raising Funds Palisades Charter Elementary

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Proceeds from restaurant’s happy hour will raise funds for school’s PEP program By Dolores Quintana It’s September and Happy Hour...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farmshop Releases Dinner Menu

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Dinner hours take place between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday By Dolores Quintana Farmshop in the Brentwood Country...

The Zucchero show in Washington DC on September 13.Photo: Daryl Brughman.
News, Upbeat Beat

Famous Italian Singer Zucchero to Play Beverly Hills Theatre on Sept. 30

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Zucchero will play at Beverly Hills’ Saban Theatre, one of several American stops on his World Wide Tour  By Susan...
News, Video, Wellness

‘Sameday Health’ Launches Monkeypox Testing at Venice Beach Location

September 21, 2022

Read more
September 21, 2022

Get a same day appointments and 48 hour test results for covid-19, Flu, and Monkeypox testing now available at the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Hosting the CD 11 Candidates for Forum This Week

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

September 22 at 6:45 p.m.  The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is hosting CD 11 candidates Erin Darling and Traci...

A mountain yellow-legged frog at the release site. Photo: US Geological Survey.
News, Upbeat Beat

Critically Endangered Frogs Raised at the Aquarium of the Pacific Released Back Into the Wild

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Tadpoles released into local mountains September 15  Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs that were raised and cared for at the...
News, Video

Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center

September 20, 2022

Read more
September 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Striping for Pickleball Court Coming to Palisades Recreation Center* Home Invasion and...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR