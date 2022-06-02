LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

By Staff Writer

This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz introduced a package of legislation seeking to enforce against fuel price gouging and minimize the financial burden Angelenos are experiencing.   

The motion requests the Chief Legislative Analyst, City Attorney, Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Bureau of Contract Administrative to report to the Council on current petroleum supply chain challenges and the impacts of oil futures markets on supply, demand, and pricing of crude and refined oil; current protections afforded under California’s anti-price gouging statute and, any and all legal mechanism the City of Los Angeles has to conduct oversight and monitoring of gasoline prices and enforcements for anti-price gouging laws.

The three resolutions introduced support federal anti-price gouging legislation and add to the City’s 2021-22 Federal Legislative Program support for the COVID-19 Price Gouging Prevention Act (H.R. 675) which would make it unlawful to sell consumer goods or services at unconscionably excessive prices; the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (HR 7688) which would make it unlawful to increase gasoline and home energy fuel prices in an excessive manner; and the Transportation Fuel Market Transparency Act (S.4217),  which provides for additional enforcement mechanism against fraud or manipulation that may be artificially inflating gas prices.

“Angelenos are paying record-high gas prices during a continued declaration of emergency and under intense inflationary pressures, forcing families to choose between filling up a gas tank or filling up a grocery bag. Meanwhile, companies and financial investors are raking in huge profits,” Koretz said. “We’re all acutely aware that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, global supply chain issues, and inflationary pressures are having an impact on prices at the pump. What is discussed less often is the ability of speculative activities to artificially increase prices. This activity and the volatility created in the oil and gas market goes beyond free-market competition. The law of supply and demand seems to have gone out the window.”

Koretz represents City Council District 5, which includes Century City and Westwood. 

According to AAA, all 50 states had national retail prices of more than $4 per gallon as of this week but California leads the trend at an average of $6.06 per gallon with analysts predicting further upward trends in the coming months.

in News
Related Posts
The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...
Education, News

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...

LAFD Air Ops respond to a hiker fatality on Sunday in the area near Will Rogers State Park. Photo: Citizen App.
News

53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...
News, Video

Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades* Win $1000 Dollars...

The LAFD combats a brush fire burning in the bluffs above Pacific Palisades in 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pacific Palisades Hillside Task Force Surveys Encampments and Fire Hazards

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

By Dolores Quintana On May 18, The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness met with other local enforcement agencies at...

Photo: Joe Bryant.
News, Real Estate

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

May 28, 2022

Read more
May 28, 2022

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price By Sam Catanzaro The seller of...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...

Photo: Realtor.com
News

Is a $69 Million Riviera Mansion Still a Deal?

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

22,640 square-foot property on market for $69 million By Dolores Quintana The most expensive property in Santa Monica has been...

15000 Corona Del Mar. Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Executive Marlin Prager Sells Pacific Palisades for $25 Million

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Sale second most expensive in the Palisades this year By Dolores Quintana Marlin Prager, an entertainment industry executive, has sold...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...

The Palisades Fire burns on the weekend of May 15-16, 2021. LAFD Photo | Harry Garvin.
Fire, News

99 Percent of Palisades Properties at Risk for Wildfire Damage

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

First Street Foundation’s Risk Factor report sheds light on risk Palisades residents face By Dolores Quintana in 2021, 3,629 structures...
News

Man Arrested After Trove of Molotov Cocktails Found in Santa Monica Mountains

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Maksim Klimenko in custody following May 21 discovery of eight Molotov cocktails By Sam Catanzaro  A man has been arrested...
News

Message From Palisades High School Principal Pam Magee

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

05/25/22 Dear PCHS Community, PCHS shares the collective grief of all who suffered loss from yesterday’s devastating events at Robb...

Firefighting efforts during the 2019 Getty Fire in Brentwood. Photo: LAFD/Rick McClure
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Fire Suppression in the Hills Above Brentwood

May 25, 2022

Read more
May 25, 2022

Let’s try a little thought experiment. Anyone who lives in the canyons north of Sunset is rightly concerned about the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR