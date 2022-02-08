La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts

Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time

By Dolores Quintana

On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst on La Cruz Drive, as reported by Circling The News. The water main has been in service since 1953 when the road was first paved. The burst pipe sent a large stream of water in the air according to Kevin Miles who is the adjutant for American Legion Ronald Reagan Post 283 who witnessed the rupture and said, “the initial pipe rupture was spectacular with sprays of water reaching the second story of Village School’s Arts and Sciences center across the street.” as quoted by Circling The News. The American Legion Post is located at the corner of La Cruz and Swarthmore.

The Department of Water and Power dispatched a crew and the street was partially closed at Swarthmore to allow customers and mail carriers access to the Post Office. The road was fully closed at Alma Real.

La Cruz Drive suffered some damage from the burst water main and the DWP said that repairs would take about four hours as reported by Circling The News. However, the street has what is called “alligator cracking”, a common type of distress in pavement that occurs over the years.