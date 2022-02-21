LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates: Palisades Today – February 21st 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Man Wielding Machete Causes PCH Lane Closure
* LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Courtesy Sylvan Learning Center
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Brentwood Welcomes New Sylvan Learning Center

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

By Susan Payne  A new Sylvan Learning Center is ready to tackle learning challenges students in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Culture, Life and Arts, Video

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...

Joaquin Niemann (right) pictured with Tiger Woods following his victory at the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Facebook (@thegenesisinv).
News

Joaquin Niemann Wins 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Chilean golfer wins in wire-to-wire fashion By Dan Scali/Genesis Invitational  Winning wire-to-wire on the PGA TOUR is not an easy...

A wildfire in Lake Elsinore, California, in 2018. Under one possible scenario, the study projects, the number of days with a high risk for fire would nearly double to about 58 days per year by 2100. Photo: slworking2/Flickr.
News

Even in Southern California, Wildfire Frequency Is Likely to Increase by End of Century

February 21, 2022

Read more
February 21, 2022

UCLA-led research forecasts an increase in the number of days with high risk for fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom California’s...

Photo: realtor.com.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Malibu Home Designed by Buff and Hensman Sells for $17.5 Million

February 19, 2022

Read more
February 19, 2022

Ravishing Malibu mid-century home sells after only 30 days on the market By Dolores Quintana A Mid-Century Malibu home near...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...

Chuck Lorre at PaleyFest 2013. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Palisades Producer Donates $7 Million to Venice Family Clinic

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation donated the single largest sum on record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced last...
Video

Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...

Photo: angelinipalisades.com
Dining, News

Esteemed Chefs Open Palisades Italian Restaurant

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades now open By Kerry Slater Two esteemed Italian chefs have...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Video

Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR