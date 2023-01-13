LADWP to Hold Meeting on Proposed Construction of a Substation in the Marquez Knolls Area

Virtual meeting set for January 28

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) invites members of the community to a virtual scoping meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the proposed construction of a substation in the Marquez Knolls area.

The new substation is needed to supplement the existing Distributing Station 29, which has been supplying electricity to Pacific Palisades since 1936. The proposed project site is a two-acre, LADWP-owned property just west of Marquez Charter Elementary School, located at 16931 Marquez Avenue.

“The capacity of DS-29 has been expanded over the years by adding equipment and doubling its original size, and by installing several pole top distributing stations within the Pacific Palisades community,” the LADWP says. “Any further expansion of the distributing station is no longer feasible due to space constraints and the limits of available equipment.”

The station would operate remotely, eliminating the need for onsite staff, according to the LADWP. Once complete, it would alleviate loads to existing facilities and improve system reliability

“[It] will allow for the continued delivery of electricity to customers and will prevent blackouts from occurring, especially during periods of elevated power consumption,” the LADWP said.

The design would be prepared with the intent to “ensure compatibility” with surrounding businesses, residences, schools and other nearby uses — taking noise and aesthetics into consideration.

If approved, construction on the project would kick off in fall of 2024 and take around 42 months.

The project will undergo an extensive environmental review process, including the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR). LADWP is inviting public comment and input on the project. All written comments should be submitted to ds104.ceqa@ladwp.com.

The meeting will take place on January 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To join the meeting, CLICK HERE once the time period begins.