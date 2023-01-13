LADWP to Hold Meeting on Proposed Construction of a Substation in the Marquez Knolls Area

Virtual meeting set for January 28

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) invites members of the community to a virtual scoping meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2021. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the proposed construction of a substation in the Marquez Knolls area.

The new substation is needed to supplement the existing Distributing Station 29, which has been supplying electricity to Pacific Palisades since 1936. The proposed project site is a two-acre, LADWP-owned property just west of Marquez Charter Elementary School, located at 16931 Marquez Avenue.

“The capacity of DS-29 has been expanded over the years by adding equipment and doubling its original size, and by installing several pole top distributing stations within the Pacific Palisades community,” the LADWP says. “Any further expansion of the distributing station is no longer feasible due to space constraints and the limits of available equipment.”

The station would operate remotely, eliminating the need for onsite staff, according to the LADWP. Once complete, it would alleviate loads to existing facilities and improve system reliability

“[It] will allow for the continued delivery of electricity to customers and will prevent blackouts from occurring, especially during periods of elevated power consumption,” the LADWP said. 

The design would be prepared with the intent to “ensure compatibility” with surrounding businesses, residences, schools and other nearby uses — taking noise and aesthetics into consideration.

If approved, construction on the project would kick off in fall of 2024 and take around 42 months.

The project will undergo an extensive environmental review process, including the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR). LADWP is inviting public comment and input on the project. All written comments should be submitted to ds104.ceqa@ladwp.com.

The meeting will take place on January 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To join the meeting, CLICK HERE once the time period begins.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Photo: Instagram (@kurtandwhey).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cheesemonger Opens Grocery Store in Santa Monica Canyon

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Canyon Grocer up and running at 169 W Channel Road By Dolores Quintana Cheesemonger Kurt Gurdal has opened a grocery...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Luxury Italian Fashion House Opens in Palisades Village

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

Bottega Veneta among new tenets at Palisades Village Among new stores at Palisades are a high-end Italian fashion house, fragrance...

Mr. Teapot & Friends, 22 x 28 x 0.75 oil on canvas by Martha Meade. Source: marthameade.com.
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.  Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades...
News, Video

Palisades Library Offering Special Programming in January

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Bottega Veneta Opens Store in Palisades Village* Palisades Library Offering Special Programming...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Rescued in Pacific Palisades

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Saturday rescue occurs near Temescal Ridge Trail LAFD crews rescued an injured woman who was hiking in Pacific Palisades over...
News, Real Estate, Video

Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 9th, 2023

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Musician Roy Orbison Jr Buys $4M Malibu Home * Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Photo: AMG Capital
News, Real Estate

Joe Russo Buys Palisades Mansion for $21 Million

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Ken Ungar-designed estate features six bedrooms, sitting on a 1.5 acre plot of land By Dolores Quintana Joe Russo, of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in the State

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
News

Pacific Palisades Yearly Crime Report Shows Decrease in Part 1 Crime

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

13 percent decrease in serious crimes in 2022, LAPD reports By Sam Catanzaro According to year-end figures, Part 1 crime...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR