LAPD Operations-West Bureau Commences Community Police Academy

Pacific Area Community Police Station hosting 11-week program

Submitted by the Los Angeles Police Department

On March 29, 2022, Operations-West Bureau will commence their Community Police Academy for adults. This academy will be hosted by Operations-West Bureau in conjunction with our four geographical Areas. Pacific Area Community Police Station will be the Area specifically hosting on this one-of-a-kind experience.

This eleven-week course will be held as a hybrid in-person or virtual option. The class will meet every Tuesday from 6:00 -9:00 pm. The Academy will conclude with a graduation on June 1, 2022. Once you are admitted into the Academy, the virtual platform information will be provided if you wish to attend virtually.

The Community Police Academy offers an exposure and orientation to a variety of police concepts and operations within the Los Angeles Police Department. It is our mission after the eleven-week Academy, each participant will feel more connected to our Department and everything we have to offer.

Through the Community Police Academy, enrolled students will be encouraged to build a lasting partnership with the Department.

Each community member attending must meet the following criteria:

Must be 18 years or older

No prior felony convictions

No outstanding warrants

No pending criminal cases

Must be approved by an Area Commanding Officer

Interested community members should contact the Community Relations Office of their local police station: