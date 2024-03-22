Larry David Puts His $8.9M Palisades Estate On The Market

Photo: MLS.com

It Offers 180-Degree Mountain Views From Every Room

Larry David, the renowned comedian and co-creator of “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is parting ways with one of his picturesque properties in Pacific Palisades, according to a post from Reaktor.com. 

Listed at $8,975,000, this extravagant home was custom-built in 2013 by the Los Angeles-based firm Johnston Marklee. Situated on a half-acre lot purchased in 2011 for $2 million, the residence boasts four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 5,000 square feet of living space. Positioned on one of the neighborhood’s most coveted streets, it offers 180-degree mountain views from every room.

The living room showcases concrete walls and seamless access to a sun-drenched outdoor area through oversized pocket doors. Throughout the first level, glass walls and two-story ceilings create a sense of spaciousness and light. 

Larry David, aged 76, co-created “Seinfeld” with fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld in 1989, garnering numerous awards over its nine-season run. He also created and stars in HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” currently airing its 12th and final season.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/larry-david-lists-his-pacific-palisades-california-estate-for-8-9m/

