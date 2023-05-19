LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

Photo: LASD

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6

Special Alert: Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating a missing juvenile who is female, Hispanic and 14 years old

Height is 5’03”, weighs 80 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black and white spotted pajama pants, and black and white Converse shoes. Photo Date: 2023

Missing juvenile, Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza, was last seen on May 6, 2023, at 1:00 a.m., on the 8400 block of Fairton Street, in the city of Paramount. Ms. Espinoza’s family is concerned for her well-being. If the missing juvenile is located, please contact Detective Bowen or the on-duty Lakewood Station Watch Commander at (562) 623-3500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

