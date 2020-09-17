Last Day to Vote in Pacific Palisades Community Council Elections

Polls close at 5 p.m.

By Sam Catanzaro

Today–September 18–is the last day to vote in the Pacific Palisades Community Council election.

According to the PPCC, run through September 18 at 5 p.m.

PPCC held a candidate forum via Zoom on August 27 focusing on the candidates in contested races: Area Representatives for Areas 4, 6 and 7. Candidates at the forum gave introductory statements, providing information about their backgrounds and the issues they have tackled or will seek to address if elected. At the forum, the contested candidates answered questions from the Election Committee, community and audience.

This election, there are 12 candidates running for seven Area Representative seats and there is one candidate for the At-large Representative seat.

The candidates in contested races are Michael Minky and Karen Ridgleym (Area 4), Matthew Quiat and Karen Weber (Area 6) and Jennifer Li and Rick McGeagh (Area 7). The at-large candidate is Alan Goldsmith. Area 6 candidate Jason Sklar has withdrawn from the race, the PPCC noted.

To learn more about the candidates and read their statements, refer to the following document below.

Vote via the “Vote Now” button that will be posted on the PPCC website this coming Thursday.

The PPCC will hold a meeting on September 24 to announce the election results. Newly elected officials will have their first meeting on October 8, kicking off their two-year terms.

All individuals at least 18 years old as of September 4 who reside in Pacific Palisades are eligible to vote for an Area Representative in the Area in which they reside. Individuals at least 18 years old as of September 4 who reside in, or own real property in, or operate a business located in Pacific Palisades are eligible to vote for the At-large Representative

Eligible voters who need assistance are encouraged to contact Election Committee Chair David Kaplan at dkaplan6@gmail.com.

in News, Politics
Related Posts
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 19, 2020

Read more
September 19, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
News, Opinion, Politics

Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist  California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
News, Video

Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020

September 18, 2020

Read more
September 18, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...

Juan Victor Mendoza. Photo: SMPD.
Crime, News

Charges Filed Against Man for Sexually Assaulting Elderly People, More Victims Possible

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Juan Victor Mendoza faces four felony charges Prosecutors have filed charges against a man for sexually assaulting elderly victims at...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?

September 17, 2020

Read more
September 17, 2020

Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....

Pacific Palisades, obscured by haze, as seen from Santa Monica September 15. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Westside Wellness

Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results for LA County

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
News, Westside Wellness

COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as December

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
News, Video

Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020

September 15, 2020

Read more
September 15, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
Crime, News

Vintage Comic Book Stolen From Pacific Palisades Home

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the theft...

The scene of a fatal plane crash in Van Nuys Friday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Pacific Palisades Resident Dies in Plane Crash

September 14, 2020

Read more
September 14, 2020

Friday crash kills 62-year-old pilot and Pacific Palisades resident Jim De Varennes By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades resident died...
News, Real Estate

1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to

September 12, 2020

Read more
September 12, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...
Homeless, News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
News, Real Estate, Video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

Read more
September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR