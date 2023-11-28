Last of Troop 223’s Founding Female Members Earn Eagle Scout Ranking

Photo: Troop 223

While two million scouts have earned the rank, girls have only been a part of BSA since 2019.

By Zach Armstrong

A dozen girls from Pacific Palisades’ very own Troop 223 were honored this month with the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouts, at St. Matthews School.

This collection of girls are the last of Troop 223’s founding female members. While two million (6%) of scouts have earned the rank since 1912, girls have only been a part of The Boy Scouts of America since February of 2019.

223 has a 70-year tradition in the Palisades helping increase the integrity of 2,000 young people, according to its website. It has advanced more scouts to the Eagle rank than any other troop in the nation with over 800. 

In order of appearance in the featured photo: Isabella Ekstein, Evgenia Rink, Blaise Ferraro, Rashna Vaghaiwalla, Greyson Weaver, Stephanos Morning, Celine Moshrefi, Isabella Pekarovic, Beatrice Kibler, Kelly Wagenseller, Carlyle Crane and Brooke Chopiuk.

To attain the rank of Eagle Scout, these Palisadian girls completed a two-week hike in Philmont Arizona, High Adventure trips at The Denmark Jamboree, Desolation Wilderness in Tahoe and a hike in the Pacific Northwest along with summer camp on Catalina Island. 

Mike Lanning, Scoutmaster of Troop 223, speaking on the girls, ended his ceremony speech by saying, “The mountain is waiting, get on with your climb.”

