Last Two Weekends Left of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Plus New Movies Added

WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2
COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie + $2.32 ticket-handling fee 
WHEN: Every Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Sept. 5, 2021 
DESCRIPTION: The Marina Drive-In offers old-school entertainment in the comfort and safety of your own car! Presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso, the Marina Drive-In is held every Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. now through Sept. 5. New movies have been added to a few of the 5 p.m. screen times. Check out the remaining schedule below. 
Bring your own snacks or come early to have dinner with a waterfront view. Movies are shown on large LED screens, bright enough to see during daytime. Listen to the movie audio through your car FM radio. Plus, you can sit in the back of a trunk/hatchback or outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.
Buy tickets at: mdrmovies.com 

Friday, August 27 5PM: The Lion King (1994)8PM: Mildred Pierce (1945)

Saturday, August 28 5PM: Stand By MeNEWLY ADDED 5PM: The Croods: A New Age  8PM: Breakfast Club

Friday, September 35PM: ZoolanderNEWLY ADDED 5PM: Frozen 8PM: Zoolander 2NEWLY ADDED 8PM: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 

Saturday, September 45PM SingNEWLY ADDED 5PM Sonic the Hedgehog 8PM Godzilla vs Kong 

Sunday, September 55PM A Quiet Place NEWLY ADDED 5PM Legally Blonde 8PM A Quiet Place II

