Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Two Recently Passed Renter Protection Ordinances in LA

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763

The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) has taken legal action against the City of Los Angeles over two recently passed renter protection ordinances. 

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764, which requires a financial threshold of past due rent equal to one month’s fair market rent before initiating eviction proceedings, and Ordinance No. 187763, which penalizes rental housing providers who increase rent on units exempt from local or state rent stabilization rules beyond a specified percentage. 

According to Cheryl Turner, President of the AAGLA Board of Directors, these ordinances are illegal under State Law’s Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which exempts rental units such as newer construction, single-family homes, and condominiums from price controls like rent stabilization ordinances. 

“These new ordinances are clearly illegal under state law. Under State Law’s ‘Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act,’ rental units such as newer construction, single family homes, and condominiums are exempted from price controls such as rent stabilization ordinances, yet the City’s new Ordinance No. 1877764 potentially imposes severe financial penalties on any owner that increases rent above specified limits on a rental unit that is exempt from rent control, should the renter then decide to relocate,” Turner said. 

The AAGLA argues that the new ordinances could impose severe financial penalties on owners who increase rent above specified limits on a rental unit exempt from rent control if the tenant decides to relocate. 

Additionally, Turner notes that Ordinance No. 187763 requires housing providers to allow past-due rent to accumulate in order to meet the City’s required financial threshold for what constitutes past-due rent. This requirement goes against State Law, which allows owners to serve 3-day notices and initiate legal proceedings quickly after the due date passes to recover owed rent. 

“This new requirement that a housing provider sit back and allow past due rent to accumulate in order to meet the City’s required financial threshold of what it constitutes as past due rent flies in the face of State Law which allows owners to serve 3-day notices and initiate legal proceedings to quickly recover rent owed after the due date to pay rent has passed. Now owners may have to wait months or even years, at which point the past due rent will likely never be collectible and renters can may now stay housed in violation of their lease agreement without recourse. The City’s ordinance has clearly created a scenario where renters, not the property owners, can effectively establish the amount of rent they wish to pay.” Turner said. 

Daniel Yukelson, AAGLA’s Executive Director, believes that these regulations will be costly for anyone who owns a condominium or single-family home in Los Angeles and chooses to temporarily or permanently rent their property. 

“Now anyone who owns a condominium or single family home in the City of Los Angeles will be subjected to very complicated and potentially costly regulations should they decide to rent their properties temporarily or otherwise. In particular, the latest move by the City of Los Angeles under Ordinance No. 1877764 provides protection to the City’s wealthiest renters – often those who make far more income than the individuals providing them with their housing. A renter living in a mansion in Bel Air, for example, is now being given protections by the City and might receive thousands of dollars in unwarranted benefits.” Yukelson said. 

He adds that Ordinance No. 1877764 provides protection for wealthy renters who make more income than their landlords and could receive thousands of dollars in unwarranted benefits as a result of this new law.

“Unscrupulous renters can merely ‘string out’ legally owed rent payments for months or even years in some cases by ‘short-paying’ rent in increments of $50, $100 or more per month, and rental property owners will be left ‘holding the bag’ with little or no recourse whatsoever. To make matters worse, once any portion of unpaid rent is past due more than 12-months, there are very few remedies under State Law to collect the aged, accumulated rental debt,” Yukelson said.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: SB 9 Ended R-1 Zoning, but It’s Not Meeting Goals

March 11, 2023

Read more
March 11, 2023

By Tom Elias More than a year after it took effect, the landmark housing density law known as SB 9...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s By...

Photo: Westside Estate Agency
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

By Dolores Quintana It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the...
News

City of Malibu Will Begin Hybrid Remote and In-Person City Council Meetings

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

March 27 start date for return of in-person City Council meetings The Malibu City Council voted on January 23, 2023...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

TikTok Social Media Challenge Prompts Hyundai and Kia to Take Action Against Car Thefts

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council LAPD Senior Lead Officer, Brian Espin reported on an attempted rape at Will...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

LAFD Rescues Injured 67-Year-Old Hiker From Remote Pacific Palisades Trail

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Woman airlifted to hospital in fair condition following Thursday rescue LAFD crews rescued an injured hiker from remote trail area...
News

LA County Facilities to Display Progress Pride Flag During June Celebrations

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Brings Square Slices to Palisades Village

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

New pizzeria concept from CPK now open  By Dolores Quintana ROCA Pizza, a new venture by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud Reveals Details About First West Coast Restaurant

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

$25.3M State Grant Boosts UCLA Health Efforts to Provide Quality Medical Care for LA’s Homeless

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...
News, Upbeat Beat

Kathryn Boole to be Honored as Santa Monica Elks Lodge’s Citizen of the Year

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Dinner celebrating Kathryn set for Thursday night at Santa Monica Elks Lodge on Pico  On Thursday, March 9, Santa Monica’s...
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisadian Alana Kamins Leads Team Marvel in Fundraising Campaign for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The team has set a goal of $80,000 with fundraising period ending this week Palisadian Alana Kamins is leading a...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

LA City Council Motion Calls for LADWP Report on Improving Resilience in LA Power Grid

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...
News

Hiker Found Dead on Temescal Ridge Trail in Pacific Palisades

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

52-year-old John McNabb victim in Saturday incident, Coroner says A 52-year-old man was found dead on a Pacific Palisades hiking...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR