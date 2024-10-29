Legion 283 to Host Halloween Spooktacular & Costume Contest

Attendees Can Expect Trick-Or-Treat Stations, a Live Magic Show, and Halloween Cocktails

American Legion Post 283 will host its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Thursday, Oct. 31, offering two distinct celebrations for the community at their Legion Hall in Pacific Palisades.

The evening begins at 5 p.m. with a family-friendly Halloween celebration for children ages 5-10, accompanied by their families. The haunted Legion Hall will feature trick-or-treat stations hosted by the Legion, Auxiliary, and Sons members. Kids can enjoy a live magic show, games, and a festive atmosphere, leading up to a costume parade at 6 p.m. and a costume contest shortly after, with prizes awarded for the most creative costumes.

At 6:15 p.m., the Legion Hall will transition to an adult-themed event. A social hour kicks off the evening, offering special Halloween cocktails before a Halloween dinner begins at 7 p.m., complete with a pumpkin pie dessert.

The adult costume contest will take place at 8:15 p.m., with prizes for the best-dressed. Guests can then enjoy “Cigars with The Sons” from 8:30 to 9:15 p.m., rounding out the night with a relaxed gathering.

Both events will take place at the American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive, Pacific Palisades, CA. Dinner is $5 per person with RSVP or $10 at the door.



To RSVP, go to https://www.alpost283.com/events#!event/2024/10/31/kids-trick-or-treat-at-the-legion.