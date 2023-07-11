Local Pastor to Be Celebrated at Palisades Lutheran Church

It Is an Appreciation for the Pastor’s Faithful Service

By Zach Armstrong

The celebration of a local pastor is coming to Pacific Palisades.

At Palisades Lutheran Church, located at 15905 Sunset Boulevard, the “Pastor Celebration Event” will take place Sunday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is an appreciation for the faithful service of Pastor Martin Lee, according to a post on eventbrite.com.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pastor-celebration-event-tickets-669988171657.