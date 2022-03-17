Local Road Closures for LA Marathon This Weekend

Race set for Sunday, March 20

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Marathon returns to the Westside this weekend.

The 2022 Los Angeles Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 20. This comes months after the 2021 race took place after a pandemic-induced delay.

The upcoming race will follow the same “Stadium to Stars” course, starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing at Avenue of the Stars in Century City. As in 2021, the race will not finish in Santa Monica. The course will follow its traditional route until Brentwood, where runners double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards before finishing at Avenue of the Stars. The Marathon route no longer runs the length of San Vicente and now stops near Bundy Drive.

Due to the race, there will be the following road-closures in the Palisades-area:

Both lanes of San Vicente Boulevard between Wilshire Boulevard and Saltaire Avenue between 5 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Both lanes of Wilshire Boulevard between Sepulveda Boulevard and Barrington Avenue between 5 a.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Both lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard between 5 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

There is a small list of freeway closures as well:

Southbound 405 at Santa Monica Boulevard (left lane) from 4:45 a.m. to 2:50 p.m

10 Southbound at 405 Wilshire Boulevard (eastbound) from 4:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Southbound 405 at Wilshire Boulevard (westbound) from 4:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For a full list of closures, click HERE.

For more information about the race, visit mccourtfoundation.org/pages/la-marathon