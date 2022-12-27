Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.

Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News

Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Palisades...
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...
Real Estate, Video

The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.

Photo: Mike Helfrich
News, Real Estate

Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

December 25, 2022

December 25, 2022

$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has...
News

Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
News

Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail

December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022

Hiker encounters body near Surfview Lane trail By Sam Catanzaro A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Local Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: Instagram (@sweetrosecreamery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Holiday Cakes and Pies Now Available From Local Ice Cream Shop

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

Sweet Rose Creamery is prepared to deck your holiday table with some delicious holiday treats this Christmas. While the time...
Food & Drink, Video

New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness, wildlife

Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains

December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Video

Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu

December 20, 2022

December 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found...
