Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022
Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
December 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022
December 27, 2022 Staff Writer
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Palisades...
Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market
December 25, 2022 Staff Writer
$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property By Dolores Quintana Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has...
Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness
December 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail
December 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Hiker encounters body near Surfview Lane trail By Sam Catanzaro A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific...
Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary
December 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...
LAPD Warns Local Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam
December 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...
Holiday Cakes and Pies Now Available From Local Ice Cream Shop
December 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Sweet Rose Creamery is prepared to deck your holiday table with some delicious holiday treats this Christmas. While the time...
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Ways to Protect and Support Local Wildlife in The Santa Monica Mountains
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu
December 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found...
