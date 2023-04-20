Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

Photo: Getty Photos

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County leaders lauded the agreement as a significant milestone, with Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn expressing the County’s commitment to working with the plaintiffs and the City of Los Angeles to implement the settlement. Hahn further added that the new resources would help address the crisis of homelessness and find regional solutions to the issue.

The agreement includes an estimated $850.5 million in funding to provide additional beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. This amount is in addition to the $293 million the County pledged to provide 6,700 beds for unhoused seniors and those experiencing homelessness near freeways during the lawsuit.
The historic settlement will also provide 1,000 new mental health and substance use disorder beds and 450 subsidies for enriched residential care in board and care beds throughout the County. The number of County street outreach teams will be increased to cover all Los Angeles City Council Districts and wrap-around medical and social services will be provided for the 13,000 permanent and interim housing beds the City has committed to build in its separate settlement with LA Alliance.

The County and LA Alliance reached an initial settlement last year, which led to the expansion of mental health and substance use disorder beds from 300 to 1,000, and the addition of 450 new subsidies for enriched residential care for board and care beds. Both sides will now ask U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to dismiss the case against the County so that the settlement can go into effect. Supervisor Hilda L. Solis expressed her gratitude for the new resources, which will provide more beds and services to unhoused residents, including those living on Skid Row in her district.

County leaders express their satisfaction with the newly reached settlement with LA Alliance and emphasize their commitment to working together to resolve the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

“The settlement with LA Alliance demonstrates that this is a new day in Los Angeles where City and County leaders are fully aligned in responding to the homelessness crisis with the urgency and close coordination that is required,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “I am happy to have this court case behind us so we can focus 100% of our energy and resources on solving the crisis. We are in a state of emergency, and there’s no time to waste.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Fifth District, highlights the importance of accountability and transparency in the settlement proceedings. “I am pleased that both the County and the City were able to come to agreements on clear roles and deliverables by each party. We both must satisfy our respective responsibility to one another and to our constituents at large. I will continue to drive the County towards more accountable and transparent homeless solutions with all 88 cities, as we partner to bring housing and services to those most in need.”

The County declared a local emergency on homelessness in January, and since then, they have been mobilizing additional resources to tackle the crisis. These efforts include resolving encampments, collaborating with cities, providing more interim and supportive housing, and expanding mental health and substance use disorder services.

The County has been working on this issue for the past 5½ years, placing more than 90,000 people in permanent housing, providing nearly 124,000 with temporary shelter, and preventing 22,000 others from falling into homelessness. With the new settlement, they hope to continue to make progress and find solutions to this ongoing crisis.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: American Youth Symphony
News

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...

Photo: Palisades Historical Society: Zola Clearwater Collection
News

Power Outage Lasting Nearly Five Hours Affects 561 Homes On April 19

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Outage Was Caused By Equipment Failure On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:24 a.m., a significant power outage occurred in...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in the Flavors of Spring with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ Seasonal Menu

April 20, 2023

Read more
April 20, 2023

Shops Are Open At Palisades Village and Third Street Promenade McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has announced its new seasonal menu...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Village’s Qué Padre Launches Weekend Breakfast and Mimosa Bar

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Executive Chef Isaias Peña Debuts Delicious New Menu Palisades Village’s Qué Padre has announced the launch of its Weekend Breakfast...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting In Palisades Village

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Grand Opening Is Presented By Malibu-Pacific Palisades Chamber Of Commerce The Grand Opening ceremony for ROCA Pizza is scheduled for...

Photo: Facebook
News

Earth Day Initiative Presents Fourth Annual Virtual Stage: Join Global Experts in Climate Action and Environmental Justice

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

The Virtual Event Is Open To Anyone With A Computer By Staff Writer Get ready for the Earth Day Virtual...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Palisades Charter High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Showcase to Feature Student Talent

April 19, 2023

Read more
April 19, 2023

Moises Food Truck Will Be On Site By Staff Writer  Palisades Charter High School is set to host its annual...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Chamber Music Palisades’ Presents Their Final Concert of the Season

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

St. Matthew’s Parish to Host an Evening of Diverse Classical Music by Ibert, Liszt, Rossini, and More By Staff Writer...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Hepatitis A Concerns Prompt FDA Recall of Frozen Strawberries Sold at Multiple Retailers

April 18, 2023

Read more
April 18, 2023

Two Hospitalized, Seven Sickened in Recent Outbreak By Staff Writer On April 13, 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Multi-Car Crash on Pacific Coast Highway Leaves Two in Critical Condition

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Five Cars and Seven People Were Involved in the Accident By Staff Writer A multi-vehicle collision occurred on Pacific Coast...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Bella Poarch, TikTok Sensation, Buys Quirky Midcentury Modern Home in Pacific Palisades

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Charming and Peaceful Estate Has Japanese Style Tea Room Los Angeles has no shortage of attractive homes, but finding a...
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Home of Late Betty White Demolished

April 17, 2023

Read more
April 17, 2023

Home purchased with husband Allen Ludden in 1968 The longtime Brentwood residence of beloved actress Betty White has been recently...
News, Real Estate

Dan Houser Buys Palisades Mansion for $8.5 Million

April 16, 2023

Read more
April 16, 2023

The house, which was listed for almost $10 million, features six bedrooms, and seven bathrooms, spread across 7,000 square feet...

Photos: Courtesy Piccolo.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Piccolo’s Santa Monica Location Now Offering Brunch with Classic and Innovative Dishes

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Brunch from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. at Piccolo’s Lincoln Boulevard location in Santa Monica Piccolo in Santa Monica is...
News

Denise Carolyn’s Pacific Palisades Boutique to Close After 20 Years

April 14, 2023

Read more
April 14, 2023

Beloved women’s boutique announces closure of Antioch Street location  Denise Carolyn, a beloved women’s boutique that has been a staple...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR