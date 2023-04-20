Los Angeles County Announces Historic Legal Settlement With LA Alliance to Bring New Resources to Fight Against Homelessness

The County of Los Angeles has announced a historic settlement with LA Alliance, resolving a long-running litigation over homelessness. County leaders lauded the agreement as a significant milestone, with Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn expressing the County’s commitment to working with the plaintiffs and the City of Los Angeles to implement the settlement. Hahn further added that the new resources would help address the crisis of homelessness and find regional solutions to the issue.

The agreement includes an estimated $850.5 million in funding to provide additional beds, services, outreach, and interim housing for vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. This amount is in addition to the $293 million the County pledged to provide 6,700 beds for unhoused seniors and those experiencing homelessness near freeways during the lawsuit.

The historic settlement will also provide 1,000 new mental health and substance use disorder beds and 450 subsidies for enriched residential care in board and care beds throughout the County. The number of County street outreach teams will be increased to cover all Los Angeles City Council Districts and wrap-around medical and social services will be provided for the 13,000 permanent and interim housing beds the City has committed to build in its separate settlement with LA Alliance.

The County and LA Alliance reached an initial settlement last year, which led to the expansion of mental health and substance use disorder beds from 300 to 1,000, and the addition of 450 new subsidies for enriched residential care for board and care beds. Both sides will now ask U.S. District Judge David O. Carter to dismiss the case against the County so that the settlement can go into effect. Supervisor Hilda L. Solis expressed her gratitude for the new resources, which will provide more beds and services to unhoused residents, including those living on Skid Row in her district.

County leaders express their satisfaction with the newly reached settlement with LA Alliance and emphasize their commitment to working together to resolve the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles.

“The settlement with LA Alliance demonstrates that this is a new day in Los Angeles where City and County leaders are fully aligned in responding to the homelessness crisis with the urgency and close coordination that is required,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “I am happy to have this court case behind us so we can focus 100% of our energy and resources on solving the crisis. We are in a state of emergency, and there’s no time to waste.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Fifth District, highlights the importance of accountability and transparency in the settlement proceedings. “I am pleased that both the County and the City were able to come to agreements on clear roles and deliverables by each party. We both must satisfy our respective responsibility to one another and to our constituents at large. I will continue to drive the County towards more accountable and transparent homeless solutions with all 88 cities, as we partner to bring housing and services to those most in need.”

The County declared a local emergency on homelessness in January, and since then, they have been mobilizing additional resources to tackle the crisis. These efforts include resolving encampments, collaborating with cities, providing more interim and supportive housing, and expanding mental health and substance use disorder services.

The County has been working on this issue for the past 5½ years, placing more than 90,000 people in permanent housing, providing nearly 124,000 with temporary shelter, and preventing 22,000 others from falling into homelessness. With the new settlement, they hope to continue to make progress and find solutions to this ongoing crisis.