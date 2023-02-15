Los Angeles Proposes Outdoor Dining Ordinance, Outraging Restaurateurs

Proposal could leave restaurants with thousands of dollars in losses from wading through the city’s paperwork

By Dolores Quintana 

After three years of the pandemic, restaurants are still struggling to deal with the ever-changing economic challenges and stay afloat in troubled times. The Los Angeles City Council is clearly starting to rethink the special rules that gave businesses some help during the toughest times. They are thinking more about “getting back to normal” than trying to find innovative ways to work with local restaurants. 

The Al Fresco Program is a successful and popular program where restaurants were allowed to build parklets in the open air outside of their normal restaurant space to bring more customers to dine in rather than use take-out options which could increase their profits. Open air is considered a safer place to avoid Covid infection so the logic is that open-air dining could bring customers back and it worked. However, now that most Covid assistance programs are winding down whether or not the pandemic is truly over, businesses will have to deal with changes to those programs that have been a godsend to them for years. 

The Los Angeles City Council is now considering an ordinance that would roll back the special conditions related to the construction of parklets for open-air dining as reported by The Robb Report. Restaurant owners with outdoor dining areas or parklets would be obligated to obtain permits and licensing that they have not previously been required to do during the pandemic and adhere to new restrictions and be subject to building codes and restrictions on operating hours. 

We spoke to a representative from Teddy’s Red Tacos in Venice and their representative said, “They won’t affect our business, but it will affect how much we pay for it in permits and unnecessary fees that we didn’t have before. We’re still recovering from the pandemic, right,? Three years of damage, we don’t know when it ends. They haven’t given us any grace or mercy. It’s extremely disappointing, considering restaurants usually have a hard time. They don’t even give us any recovery time or any way to help us recover. We thought this was a nice gesture that they gave us with the Al Fresco program and now they want to tax it with payments and permits.”

The representative added, “Maybe they need to put an effort to show that they want to keep restaurants open or make it easier for restaurants to make money year-round. Where they all come around in summer and say, oh, it’s summer, you kind of busy you are. It’s not every day that you do well. What am I supposed to do? Send my crew home and have them cut hours?”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Bill Could Lead to Legalization of Cannabis Cafes

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

A.B. 374 would amend existing law to allow licensees to sell freshly prepared food and beverages Last week, Assemblymember Matt...

Photo: Instagram (@deliziosocinque).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Italian Deli Up and Running in Pacific Pacific Palisades

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Delizioso Cinque now open in former Sweet Rose space By Dolores Quintana Delizioso Cinque, the new deli from Cinque Terre...
News

Los Angeles County Board Unanimously Approves Record-Breaking Investment in Combatting Homelessness

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

$609.7 million to go towards combating homelessness during the fiscal year 2023 to 2024 By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles...

Sketch: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Releases Sketch of Suspect in Attempted Sexual Assault at Will Rogers State Beach

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Man sought in connection to February 3 incident next to Tower 15  By Sam Catanzaro The LAPD has released a...

James K. A. Smith. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

St. Matthew’s Parish to Host James K. A. Smith for Stern Lecture in 2023

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Smith’s Stern Lecture will explore the ways in which Augustine of Hippo is surprisingly relevant to our current challenges and...
News, Upbeat Beat

California Non-Profit Distributes 30 Emergency Housing Vouchers to Help Unhoused People

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Recipients include those  fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking As the New Year dawns, Find...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Convert Your Analog Memories Into Digital With Westside Video Services

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Sam Najah’s Westside Video Services bringing memories back to life By Susan Payne The boxes of 8mm and 16mm film,...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Issues Directive to Maximize Use of City Property for Temporary and Permanent Housing

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

City agencies have been authorized to install temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services in designated sites, exempted from...

Congressman Brad Sherman. Photo: Official.
News

Pacific Palisades’ New Congressman Brad Sherman Hosts First Town Hall After Redistricting

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

Estimated 5,000 constituents attend event earlier this month Pacific Palisades’  new congressman Brad Sherman, representing California’s 32nd District, hosted his...

Benjamin Parke Belser. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Seeks More Victims in Westside Sexual Assaults Linked to Social Media Apps

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser remains in custody with bail of $6.2 million in connection to strings of sexual assaults The...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Pacific Palisades Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters Friday

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

Friday afternoon brush fire put out in 50 minutes By Sam Catanzaro It took firefighters under an hour to put...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Approves Apple’s Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

LA City Councilmember Yaroslavsky Pushes to Purchase 260 Acre Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

“Preserving this land for permanent open space would be a massive win for our city,” Katy Yaroslavsky says in regards...

An ocean-view, modern beach home in Pacific Palisades listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,795,000. Photo: Tiffany Angeles.
News, Real Estate

Newly Listed Pacific Palisades Home Offers Panoramic Ocean Views for a Cool $1.7M

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

Home uniquely positioned across from Will Rogers Beach An ocean-view, modern beach home has been listed for $1,795,000 by Joyce...

Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

$24 Million Mansion With 5 Bedrooms and 9 Bathrooms Completed in Huntington Palisades

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater A brand-new mansion has just been completed...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR