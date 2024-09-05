Los Angeles Times Announces Amazing Full Lineup for Food Bowl 2024 for Charity

Photo LA Food Bowl

Three-Day Festival to Feature Tastings From Top Chefs and VIP Exclusive Bites

The Los Angeles Times has announced the full lineup for Food Bowl, its annual festival celebrating Southern California’s dynamic food scene. Presented by City National Bank, the festival will take place Sept. 20-22 at the Paramount Pictures Studios Backlot.

The three-day event will feature hundreds of restaurants, renowned chefs, and cookbook authors, including Nancy Silverton, Tamron Hall, Lish Steiling, Owen Han, and Josh Scherer. Attendees can enjoy unlimited tastings from more than 40 restaurants each session and libations from wineries, breweries, and distilleries. The festival will include cooking demonstrations, cookbook signings, DJ sets, and more.

VIP tickets offer early entry, access to exclusive food and drink offerings in a VIP lounge, and onsite parking. VIP guests will receive exclusive bites from Michelin-starred chefs Jordan Kahn and Jon Yao, as well as special tastings from The Times’ Restaurant of the Year, Baroo, and Gold Award honorees Mariscos Jaliscos.

Tickets and weekend passes for all sessions are available now at lafoodbowl.com.

Friday, Sept. 20 | 8–11 p.m. (VIP entry at 7 p.m.)

The festival kicks off with an awards presentation hosted by The LA Times Food team honoring The Times’ Restaurant of the Year, Baroo, and Gold Award honoree Mariscos Jalisco. VIP ticket holders will enjoy special bites from both establishments before general admission.

The L.A. Times Food Stage will feature talks, demonstrations, and cookbook signings by award-winning chefs and social media food stars, including Josh Scherer (“The Mythical Cookbook”) and Tue Nguyen (“Di An”). The VIP lounge will offer exclusive tastings from Michelin-starred chef Jordan Kahn (Meteora) and James Beard Award-winning chef Dave Beran (Pasjoli), along with cocktails from Level 8 by beverage director Melina Meza. 

Participating restaurants include Amiga Amore, Azizam, Ban Ban Burger, Baroo, Bee Taqueria, Cento, Chao Krung & Tuk Tuk Thai, Checker Hall, Crudo e Nudo, East Side Cheesecakes, Evil Cooks, Guelaguetza, Guzzu Bento-ya, Hatchet Hall, Holey Grail Donuts, HomeState, III Mas Bakery & Deli, Jitlada, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, Mariscos Jalisco, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Mírate, Paradise Dynasty & Le Shrimp Noodle Bar, Perilla LA, Pink Taco, Rita’s Deluxe, Ronan, Saltie Girl, Saucy Chick Goat Mafia, Si! Mon, SoulPhil, Spoon & Pork, Sushi Nikkei, Villa’s Tacos and Wife and the Somm. Tickets are available now

Saturday, Sept. 21 | 7–10 p.m. (VIP entry at 6 p.m.)

Saturday’s festivities feature unlimited tastings from over 40 restaurants, demos, and cookbook signings by Tamron Hall, Lish Steiling (“A Confident Cook”), and Owen Han (“Stacked: The Art of the Perfect Sandwich”). Cathay Pacific and the Hong Kong Tourism Board will present a live cooking demonstration by William Tew and Adrienne Borlongan (“Wanderlust Creamery Presents: The World of Ice Cream”).

VIP guests will enjoy bites from Michelin-starred chef Jon Yao (Kato) and James Beard Award-winning chef Justin Pichetrungsi (Anajak Thai), with specialty cocktails from the Mírate bar by beverage director Maxwell Reis.

Participating restaurants include 626 Hospitality Group, Bar Chelou, Baroo, Bistro Na’s, Borekas Sephardic Pastries, The Brothers Sushi, Budonoki x Mini Kabob, Burritos La Palma, Chichén Itzá, Cobi’s, Donna’s, DulanVILLE, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Fluffy McCloud’s, Heng Heng Chicken Rice, Holbox, Holy Basil, Hui Tou Xiang, Jeff’s Table, LaSorted’s, Lei’d Cookies, Little Fatty & Fatty Mart, Love & Salt, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, OyBar, Pizzana, Poltergeist, Ponchos Tlayudas, Steep LA, Stella, Trophies Burger Club, Tsubaki, Wanderlust Creamery and XUNTOS. Tickets are available here

Sunday, Sept. 22 | 12–3 p.m. (VIP entry at 11 a.m.)

The festival concludes with an afternoon of tastings, music, and live demos suitable for all ages. Cookbook signings and demonstrations will feature Nancy Silverton (“The Cookie That Changed My Life”), Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson (“Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes”), and social media star Yumna Jawad (“The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook”).

VIP guests will be served curated bites from chef Drew Rosenberg (CUT Beverly Hills) and chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes (Damian), with specialty cocktails from Level 8 by beverage director Melina Meza.

Participating restaurants include All About the Cinnamon, Amphai Northern Thai Food Club, Apollonia’s Pizzeria, Ayara Thai, Baar Baar, Baroo, Brique French Toastery, The Brothers Sushi, Camphor, Ceci’s Gastronomia, Cha ReDefine, Dino’s Famous Chicken, DOMESTIC, El Ruso, Evil Cooks, Grá, Hamasaku, Janté Cheesecakes, LaSorted’s, Lucky Bird, Lustig, Maison Matho, Mayura Indian Restaurant, Ocean Prime Beverly Hills, OyBar, Petit Trois, Petramale Pizza, Pop’s Bagels, Socalo, Steep LA, Stir Crazy, Tacos 1986, Voodoo Vin and The Waterfront. Tickets are available here

Charity Partnership and Sponsors

The L.A. Regional Food Bank returns as Food Bowl’s charity partner. City National Bank is the festival’s presenting sponsor, and major sponsors include Cathay Pacific, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and Rivian.

For tickets and additional information, visit lafoodbowl.com. Connect on social media @LAfoodbowl with the hashtag #LAfoodbowl.

