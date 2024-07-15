Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

Photo: Instagram

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate

Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison for the November 2023 shooting and killing of Michael Latt in his Mid-Wilshire home, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today.

“Today brings a measure of closure to a deeply painful chapter for Mr. Latt’s family, friends, and our entire community,” District Attorney Gascón said. “As a tireless advocate for social justice, Mr. Latt championed equality, justice, and equity in our criminal legal system. Mr. Latt’s ability to uplift the community left an indelible mark. His legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just and inclusive society.”

Michl, 36, pleaded guilty on June 24 to one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary. She also admitted to using a firearm during the commission of the crime.

On November 27, 2023, Michl went to Latt’s residence in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue, targeting him due to his friendship with a woman she had been stalking. After forcing her way into the home, Michl shot and killed Latt with a semi-automatic handgun.

Latt founded the company Lead With Love, which sought to diversify the entertainment industry and support artists of color. This is Michael Latt’s biography on the company’s website: “Michael Latt was an award-winning strategist, producer, and founder of Lead With Love who has developed and led nationwide campaigns, impact initiatives, and creative projects alongside influential artists, brands, and organizations like Common, Ryan Coogler, Netflix, Emerson Collective, Sundance Film Festival, DGA, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY, Frieze, UCLA, Barry Jenkins and more. His purpose-driven and innovative work has been recognized by the press and institutions like his alma mater, Chapman University, where he was awarded Chapman’s annual Distinguished Alumni Award. Aligning his purpose and passion, Michael continues to dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color, and utilizing storytelling, art, and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love, and inspiration to communities.”

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Hard, News

Child Abductor Arrested After Victim Rescued: Report

July 15, 2024

Read more
July 15, 2024

Officers Reportedly Located the Child and Suspect Nearly 30 Minutes After a 911 Call A 4-year-old girl who was abducted...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Hiker Rescued in Topanga State Park

July 14, 2024

Read more
July 14, 2024

Paramedics were lowered from LAFD helicopters A hiker was rescued Sunday morning from a remote area of Topanga State Park,...
News

Summer at Annenberg:Swim Daily and Watch the Sunset

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

By Susan Payne A unique, inclusive community destination along the Pacific Coast Highway of Santa Monica is inviting you to...

Photo: Instagram
News

Both Drivers Have Been Identified in Fatal Malibu Crash on July 4

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

Collision on Pacific Coast Highway Leaves One Driver Dead Law enforcement officials have identified the drivers in the tragic accident...

Photo: Santa Monica City Council
News, Upbeat

This Homeless Santa Monica Resident Saved a Teenage Girl From a Vicious Attack

July 12, 2024

Read more
July 12, 2024

City Council’s Commendation for Wilker Was Made at Its Most Recent Meeting on July 9 By Zach Armstrong Santa Monica City...

Photo: RecW
News, Upbeat

Will Pali Rec Center’s New Playground be Ocean, Forest, or Desert Themed?

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Feedback on the Designs Will Be Shared With the Palisades Palisades Park Advisory Board By Zach Armstrong The Palisades community...
News, Video

(Video) Renowned Soprano Singer to Make L.A. Homecoming at Broad Stage

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Golda is scheduled to perform on July 13 at 8 p.m. @palisadesnews This Saprano singer is set to take the...

Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Reward Offered for Information on Abused German Shepherd Found Near Malibu Creek Canyon

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

Groups Seek Justice for Argon, Dog Discovered with Zip-Tied Mouth and Neck In Defense of Animals and Peace 4 Animals are...
Hard, News

Council Approves Five-Year-Plan to Improve Big Blue Bus Services

July 11, 2024

Read more
July 11, 2024

The Initiative Aims to Expand Operating Hours, Improve Connectivity, and Create More Frequent Service By Zach Armstrong A five-year plan from...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

A Homeless Man in a Palisades Canyon Was Found With a Revolver. Its Property Owner Has Neglected the Site for Years

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

The Entire Canyon Is Now a Significant Fire Hazard, According to Officials By Zach Armstrong Within a Pacific Palisades canyon,...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

LAPD Detectives and LASD Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes...

Photo: Dave Quick
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Artist Dave Quick’s “Return from the Burn” Exhibition to Open at Bergamot’s Lois Lambert Gallery

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

Pre-Burning Man Showcase Features Kinetic Art and Sculptures Coated with Playa Dust, Opens July 13 With upwards of 80,000 attendees,...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Palisades’ Vons Market Among Hundreds to be Sold Under Merger Plan

July 10, 2024

Read more
July 10, 2024

The Sale Is Intended to Satisfy Regulators By Zach Armstrong The Vons supermarket in the Pacific Palisades, located at 17380...

Photo: Facebook
News

United Plane Loses Tire During LAX Takeoff; Man Tasered in Separate Airport Incident

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

Tire Incident Was the Second in Four Months, Plane Landed Safely  Early Saturday morning, a shirtless and barefoot man experiencing...
News, Video

(Video) Newly Rebranded Santa Monica Hotel Shines a New Light on the Neighborhood

July 9, 2024

Read more
July 9, 2024

The Revitalized Business is Also Available For Events @palisadesnews The newly rebranded Santa Monica Hotel casts a new light on...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR