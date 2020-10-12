Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming
* Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple And Gold Celebrating Lakers Championship Win
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Joe Biden (Facebook).
News, Politics

Pacific Palisades Among Neighborhoods Donating Most to Joe Biden

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Survey breaks down donations to Biden campaign by zip code By Sam Catanzaro Residents of Pacific Palisades have donated to...
Video

Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...

Motel 6 in Baldwin Park, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

LA County Approves $75M to Fund Acquisition of Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Real Estate, Video

Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who...
News, Video

Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal *...
News, Video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Dining, Video

Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...

World-class views at Terrazza. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Fire, News

Palisades Library Catches Fire

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Firefighters manage to save nearly all of the books By Sam Catanzaro A “stubborn” fire broke out in the Palisades...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
News, Westside Wellness

Indoor Malls, Nail Salons, Playgrounds Can Reopen in LA County

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...

Dr. Austin Richman, owner of the new Veterinary Skin & Ear clinic in West LA. Photo: Courtesy.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Video

Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
News, Video

Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020

October 6, 2020

Read more
October 6, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th * LA City Council...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR