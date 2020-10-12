Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming
* Santa Monica Pier Turns Purple And Gold Celebrating Lakers Championship Win
All this and more on today's show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020
Pacific Palisades Among Neighborhoods Donating Most to Joe Biden
October 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Survey breaks down donations to Biden campaign by zip code By Sam Catanzaro Residents of Pacific Palisades have donated to...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash
October 12, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...
LA County Approves $75M to Fund Acquisition of Motels for Homeless Housing
October 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M
October 9, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower
October 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who...
Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020
* Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal
Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?
Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...
Edify TV: National Dessert Day on Westside
National Dessert Day is coming up October 14 so here are some Westside places with treats sure to satisfy a...
Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants
By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Palisades Library Catches Fire
Firefighters manage to save nearly all of the books By Sam Catanzaro A “stubborn” fire broke out in the Palisades...
Why Does Swiss Cheese Have Holes? Understanding Cheese Part Two
Today we talk with the owner of Andrew’s Cheese Shop to solve the mystery behind why Swiss Cheese has holes,...
Indoor Malls, Nail Salons, Playgrounds Can Reopen in LA County
October 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Nail salons, playgrounds, indoor shopping malls and cardrooms reopen By Staff Writer Nail salons and indoor shopping malls are among...
Veterinary Skin & Ear: Specialized Care to Serve Pets With Skin or Ear Diseases
October 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
New specialty pet clinic opens at 11335 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles. By Toi Creel 67 percent of...
Edify TV: Breeze Bike Share Ending
October 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s Breeze Bike Share is coming to an end. Learn about the replacement for this popular but not always...
Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th: Palisades Today – October, 5, 2020
October 6, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Flu Shot Clinic October 10th And 17th * LA City Council
