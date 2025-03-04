Major Bank’s Palisades Branch Reopens After Wildfire Closure

Photo: LA County

Some Local businesses, including a hardware store and supermarket, also resume operations as the community recovers

A major bank branch in Pacific Palisades will fully reopen on March 5 after being closed since January 8 due to the L.A. wildfires, making it the first major financial institution in the area to resume full operation.

Wells Fargo, with a branch located on Sunset Boulevard, will reopen with in-house experts available to assist customers with Federal Emergency Management Agency applications, destroyed document recovery, insurance claims, and other financial services for those recovering from the Palisades Fire.

As part of its wildfire recovery efforts, the bank is waiving surcharge fees for non-customers at 15 ATMs in the affected area. Additionally, it has pledged $500,000 to the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Funds and partnered with Together for LA to provide resources and support for impacted small businesses. 

Employees also volunteered at the LA Food Bank and Los Angeles Coliseum to assemble care packages for families affected by the disaster, according to the bank.

Wells Fargo’s branch reopening is part of a larger wave of businesses returning to the Palisades community following the wildfire devastation. 

Anawalt Lumber, a longtime family-owned hardware store, recently reopened its local branch after undergoing weeks of repairs and restocking. The store, which has been a trusted supplier of construction and home improvement materials since 1923, is playing a vital role in the rebuilding process by providing essential supplies and expert guidance to residents and contractors.

“The community has always relied on us, and we are honored to be here to help them rebuild,” a store representative said. “We’ve seen so many residents come in ready to start repairing their homes, and we are doing everything we can to support them.”

Vons supermarket has also resumed operations at its Sunset Boulevard location. The store, still operating on a generator while power is being restored, is currently offering a limited selection of grab-and-go items, including sandwiches, salads, and refrigerated snacks. A company spokesperson emphasized the store’s commitment to resuming full service as soon as possible.

“This area was deeply impacted by the horrific wildfire, and we are extremely grateful for the dedication of our community members and people across the country who are contributing to the ongoing relief efforts and rebuilding process,” the spokesperson said.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @katebeckinsale
Hard, News

Owner of Iconic Santa Monica Costume Shop Dies at 90

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

Boschet’s store attracted a devoted clientele, including celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Steve Martin, and Victoria Tennant Ursula Boschet, the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Notification Forms for Eviction Protections and Rent Relief Now Available for Wildfire-Impacted Tenants

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

The protections, which remain in effect through July 31, 2025, allow eligible tenants to notify their landlords of financial hardship...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Palisades Residents Divided Over Affordable Housing Project: REPORT

March 3, 2025

Read more
March 3, 2025

A contention point is a developer’s plan to turn his destroyed gas station into an eight-story apartment building As Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Unit Multi-Family Marina del Rey Property Hits Market for $3.3M

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Two top-floor vacant units are adjacent, allowing the possibility of combining them into a larger living space A six-unit multi-family...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Plans Surface For Memorial Park Redevelopment Project

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Construction of the expanded park is expected to proceed in stages based on funding and approvals The City of Santa...
News, Video

(Video) How Safely Home Again Helps Age-In-Place at Home and Cuts Risk of Re-Hospitalization

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Go To Safelyhomeagain.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/xwoTFv7YNV For More Info pic.twitter.com/JQPFeU45ew — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) March 3, 2025

Photo: YouTube: @Councilwomantracipark
News, Upbeat

Councilwoman Visits Paradise to Learn Rebuilding Strategies for Pacific Palisades

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Park’s discussions in Paradise touched on evacuation challenges, infrastructure improvements, and coordination Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park traveled to...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Nonprofit Disputes Public Health’s Beach Safety Declaration

March 2, 2025

Read more
March 2, 2025

Heal the Bay disputes county findings, citing insufficient data and potential hazards on local beaches Heal the Bay is raising...

Photo: Venice Heritage Museum
News, Upbeat

Local Photographers to Share Perspectives on Venice at Heritage Museum Event

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

All of whom are active photographers capturing the essence of the community The Venice Heritage Museum will host a free...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

California Lawmakers Push to Expand Film Tax Credit Amid Industry Challenges

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

The proposed legislation will be referred to policy committees in the coming weeks California lawmakers introduced new legislation aimed at...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

Fired LAFD Chief Appeals Dismissal, City Council Cancels Special Meeting Amid Controversy

February 28, 2025

Read more
February 28, 2025

LA City Council Cancels a Special Meeting Originally Set to Review Her Appeal By Dolores Quintana Former Los Angeles Fire...
News

WHAT’S NEW IN SANTA MONICA – WINTER 2025

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Santa Monica Remains Open to Serve with New Experiences and Offerings Santa Monica continues welcoming visitors with new experiences and...
News

Rhinestone Cowboys: Country Music Gets the GMCLA Treatment

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

Halfway through its 46th season, Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is preparing for its next show in March, Rhinestone...
News

The Willows’ Middle School Program Sets Students Up for Success

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

By Susan Payne Great minds grow at The Willows Community School in Los Angeles. The co-educational independent school is nationally...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

EPA Deems Thousands of Palisades Properties Too Dangerous for Clearing

February 27, 2025

Read more
February 27, 2025

The deferred properties, which contain conditions too hazardous for standard removal teams, will be addressed in Phase 2 under the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR