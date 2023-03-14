Malibu Library Speaker Series Continues With Dr. Ian Jukes Discussing How We Can Transform Education to Keep up With the Digital Era

Event set for Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library.

The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with Dr. Ian Jukes discussing ways to transform education systems to keep up with the digital era, Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library.

“As the quantum and substance of information continues to expand exponentially, it is critical that our education system prepares our students to learn and succeed in the digital era,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “The next installment of the Malibu Library Speaker Series offers another interesting, relevant and informative evening of thought-provoking dialogue, when Dr. Ian Jukes will share and discuss his views about how the education system can be adapted to the ongoing challenges of new digital technology.

Dr. Jukes’ presentation, “Reinventing Learning for the Always-on Generation: New Connections,” offers a practical look at how we can teach effectively in a time when emergent technologies cascade onto the new digital landscape.

He examines the modern world and the new entry skills students will need to be successful in digital working environments, and provides a comprehensive profile of 10 core learning attributes of successful digital learners. What are the new thinking skills our students will require, and how must we shift instruction to ensure we are equipping them with these skills?

Dr. Jukes focuses on the need to restructure our educational institutions so they become relevant to the current and future needs of the digital generations, and to prepare learners for their future, not just society’s past.

Dr. Jukes is the founder of the InfoSavvy Group, an international educational leadership consulting firm based in Canada. He has been a classroom teacher, teaching every grade from kindergarten to Grade 12. He has written or co-written 27 books and education series. His most recent books include “Literacy is Still Not Enough,” “Learner Voice, Learner Choice,” “LeaderShift 2020,” “A Brief History of the Future of Education,” and the award-winning “Reinventing Learning for the Always-On Generation.”Space is limited and RSVPs are required for this free event. The Malibu Library is located at 23519 West Civic Center Way. For more information or to RSVP, visit the Speaker Series webpage or call the Malibu Library at 310-456-6438.