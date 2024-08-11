Malibu Megamansion Aims to Break Record as America’s Most Expensive Home: Report

Currently, the Record Is Held by a $240 Million Penthouse on Billionaire’s Row in Manhattan

A new megamansion in Malibu is poised to dethrone Beyoncé and Jay-Z as owners of one of the nation’s most expensive properties, with a record-breaking price tag of $300 million, as per reports from Realtor.com, Bloomberg and Architectural Digest.

The music superstars made headlines last year when they purchased a sprawling estate on the Los Angeles coastline for $190 million, which was then the most expensive residential property in Malibu until a $210 million mansion sold in June 2024.

Kurt Rappaport, the luxury real estate agent behind both of those significant transactions, revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that he is preparing to list a new property for $300 million. While details about the residence remain scarce, Rappaport’s expertise in high-profile deals raises expectations for what this property may offer. If a buyer meets the asking price, it will set a new record for the most expensive home not only in California but across the United States.

Currently, the record is held by a $240 million penthouse on Billionaire’s Row in Manhattan, purchased by financier Ken Griffin in 2019, as reported by Bloomberg. 

The Malibu property is expected to feature desirable amenities, possibly including oceanfront access. Despite Malibu’s vulnerability to climate change risks, high-income buyers are drawn to the area, often valuing the land more than the structures built upon it. Jonathan Miller, a real estate appraiser, noted in the Bloomberg interview, “These prices aren’t reflecting the structure as much as the land itself.”

While several properties have attempted to claim the title of America’s most expensive home in recent years, none have succeeded so far. A Naples, Florida, compound listed for $295 million remains on the market, while other high-profile listings have seen price reductions, reported Architectural Digest.

