Malibu Restaurant Ranks in National “Best Brunch Restaurants”

OpenTable Analyzed More Than 13 Million Reviews, With Restaurants Needing To Have A Minimum Score And Number Of Reviews

By Zach Armstrong

Geoffrey’s Restaurant, located in Malibu, ranked among 22 California restaurants in OpenTable’s 100 best brunch restaurants in the U.S.

OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million reviews, with restaurants needing to have “a minimum score and number of reviews.” The scores came from diner rating, user klout, number of reviews and overall rating.

Geoffrey’s provides sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean along with waterfalls and tropical plants. Guests can enjoy their lunch or brunch with a candlelit dinner complimented by surrounding fire pits. Popular dishes at the restaurant include Ahi Tuna Tartare, Lobster Quiche and Watermelon Salad.