Man Allegedly Stabs Elderly Mother in Santa Monica Apartment

Suspect Allegedly Attacked Victim in Her Bedroom; Police Recover Weapon at Scene

A 43-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly stabbing his elderly mother to death at their shared Santa Monica apartment, according to SMPD officials.

Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the 1100 block of 12th Street, where the victim was found with multiple stab wounds.

Officers located the suspect, Vernon Jeremiah Harris, and his brother outside the apartment. Inside, the mother was discovered critically injured. Emergency medical aid was rendered, but she succumbed to her injuries while en route to a hospital, police said.

Harris, who has no known criminal history, reportedly shares the apartment with his mother and two older brothers. One of the brothers, who serves as a caregiver for both Harris and their mother, called 911 after hearing her screams and discovering Harris standing over her with a knife in her bedroom.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the scene, recovering the alleged weapon used in the attack. Forensic teams processed evidence while both brothers provided statements to investigators.

Harris, who may have physical and developmental disabilities, was taken into custody and is expected to be booked at Los Angeles County Jail ahead of his first court appearance.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Detective Martin Jauregui at martin.jauregui@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at alfonso.lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.