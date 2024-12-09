Man Arrested for Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in NYC Has Ties to Santa Monica

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Monday after an intensive search for the man who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 4 in New York City.

The murder has stoked online anger at insurance companies, with many people sharing stories of being refused coverage by UnitedHealthcare and other companies after the death of Thompson.

Despite the efforts of the NYPD and the FBI, Mangione was arrested because someone recognized him at a McDonalds in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and called the police.

Mangione was born in Baltimore, Maryland to a wealthy family, but information has surfaced that he has ties to Santa Monica and Stanford College. He worked as a summer counselor as part of a program at Stanford, according to CNN, and worked at True Car, an online car sales website as a data engineer starting in 2020, according to his now deleted LinkedIn account.

True Car’s spokesperson confirmed to CBS News that Mangione was at one point employed by the company, but has not worked for True Car since 2023.

True Car is based in Santa Monica and the company’s LinkedIn page states “TrueCar has built a trusted brand and a strong reputation for providing consumers with useful tools, research, market context, and pricing transparency as they embark on their car-buying journey.”

The suspect was found in possession of a ghost gun and silencer, a manifesto, several fake IDs, and a passport, according to multiple media accounts. His Twitter account has a Pokemon character, a shirtless photo, and an x-ray of someone’s back with three pins in it. Mangione reportedly moved from Honolulu because of severe back pain that he was enduring before he had back surgery.

The “manifesto” is a document that explained his motives and stated that he had “ill will towards corporations” and “These parasites had it coming, I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.”, as quoted by CNN according to police officers who had seen the document.

Both the state of Pennsylvania and New York City have charged Mangione. New York City has charged him with one count of murder, two counts of carrying a loaded firearm, one count of possessing a forged instrument, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Pennsylvania has charged him with forgery, firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of crime, and false identification to law enforcement